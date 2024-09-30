Magic. Mischief. Mayhem. Discover Together This New Zealand Improv Festival

The New Zealand Improv Festival returns for a phenomenal 15th year this October, and you are invited! With 23 local and international shows rocking up to BATS Theatre 4–13 October, we’re proud to present a wide and varied programme with something for the whole whānau.

Take a dive into the unknown with Bodyworks, an improvised movement show with live music. Dish up an Aotearoa-Bollywood story with Tāmaki Makaurau’s Improv Masala, or watch the hilarity as improvisers try to fit 100 audience suggestions into one show (100 Things).

Our local showcase promises Pōneke’s improv best, and our international guests and shows come from all across the globe; including two shows that have travelled over 10,000 km to join us! Fantasy, comedy, and slow-burn apocalypse drama; explore more with this year’s New Zealand Improv Fest.

“If you want to laugh till your belly hurts, watch wizards weave worlds out of thin air, and be a part of something special, inimitable, then catch as many NZIF shows as you can.”

— Regional News

Alongside this year’s 23 shows, there’s a plethora of workshops and conferences by improv talent for the public to enjoy. Whether you’re new to the art form or a veteran improviser, there’s something out there for you. Bring your mates along and enjoy.

Check out our full programme now at improvfest.nz and book your tickets at bats.co.nz today!

The New Zealand Improv Fest runs 4-13 October this year at BATS Theatre in Wellington. Tickets range from $15-$40.

