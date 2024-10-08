Kiwi Rhymes Book Reimagined In Music

Image: Janet Horwell

The two albums of Kiwi Rhymes Music inspired by NZ children's book ‘Ētahi Rotarota o Aotearoa | Kiwi Rhymes for Modern Times’ will be released in 2025.

The Māori and bilingual albums feature a collection of completely new songs performed by a range of incredible New Zealand artists. A new track from a different artist will be released every couple of months, inspiring lounge dance parties across the motu. The first singles 'Modern Success Angitu O Ēnei Rā' and Angitu O Ēnei Rā by Huia Hamon, aka Māori Māmā release on September 30.

‘Ētahi Rotarota o Aotearoa | Kiwi Rhymes for Modern Times’ the book, was written by Māpua Mum, Janet Horwell and released in 2021. Horwell shares “When my first pēpi was born, I sang nursery rhymes as a fun way to connect and play with her. The stories our tamariki hear shape their understanding of the world and their place in it, and some of these old nursery rhymes were so outdated.

When I read, Peter locked his wife in a pumpkin shell, from ‘Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater’, or ‘See Saw Margery Daw’ singing about having a ‘Master’ in 2021, I wanted to update these stories. I started making up my own versions of rhymes and stories that shared a world I wanted my pēpi, and our future generations to grow up in. One of modern stories and nursery rhymes that celebrated diversity of race, gender, size, shape, sexuality and ability. Stories that highlight Aotearoa's native bush, bird life and the Māori language. The more we learn about them, the greater desire we have to protect them.”

Following the book's release, Horwell was inundated with requests from teachers, parents and caregivers to share the correct pronunciation and rhythm of the rhymes so they could sing along and share the languages with their children. This was the inspiration for turning the book into the musical albums.

The bilingual album 'Kiwi Rhymes Music - your everyday lounge dance party!' includes 16 tracks and the Māori album and 'Ngā ruri kiwi - He reo kanikani, he reo whakahihiko wairua!' is the Māori versions of the same 16 tracks as it’s own separate album.

Horwell worked with matanga reo, Lois McIver with the support of the talented translator of the book, Tamati Waaka. “We went to great lengths to ensure this is high quality te reo Māori for next generations.” The first feature tracks 'Modern Success Angitu O Ēnei Rā ' and 'Angitu O Ēnei Rā' is completely original audio created by Huia, and the lyrics are a reimagined version of ‘Old woman who lived in a shoe’.

The lead single, from the bilingual and Māori albums 'Modern Success Angitu O Ēnei Rā' and 'Angitu O Ēnei Rā' by Huia Hamon, aka Māori Māmā release today (September 30).

The Kiwi Rhymes for Modern Times version of the waiata is about two friends or lovers who have chosen a different path to the traditional one of marriage, buy a house and have children, that we often see or hear in children’s stories. Instead they set themselves free of any mortgages or traditional plans and live to snowboard and ski around the world ‘chasing winters’

“As the author, I hope these rhymes now in waiata form share stories for alternative paths in life, to create new ways of thinking about children’s futures and the possibilities.” shares Horwell. “This story suggests an alternative path in life, hinting that you don’t need to buy a house, or have a mortgage, and that following your dreams, or designing your own unique future is possible.”

Huia Hamon, aka Māori Māmā performs these tracks, she shares “I tried a few different types of styles! But I kept returning to a disco feel, retro and fun as I could see the characters travelling the world, hitting the slopes and just living life. I also loved adding in some stacked 3 part harmonies to give it a retro feel. I like the result and I hope the listeners do too.”

Hamon was keen to support the albums kaupapa “I hope that tamariki and their whānau have a groove to the funny base line, get down to the party vibes and enjoy the rhyme in two languages, te reo Māori and english. This aspect is very important to me as a bilingual artist myself.”

The kaupapa behind the Kiwi Rhymes for Modern Times book and albums is to make learning accessible, share stories that reflect our diverse kiwi culture and advocate for Māori language.

“As a parent” adds Horwell “I care about creating an entertaining alternative to screen time, so tamariki can sing along with a book, and to ultimately inspire more lounge dance parties!”

After donating 300 books to libraries and Kōhanga reo/kura across NZ, Horwell is on a mission to extend the reach of her work by providing free access through listening. The book ‘Ētahi Rotarota o Aotearoa | Kiwi Rhymes for Modern Times’ is available online and at all good bookstores across the country. Both albums will be available for free on streaming services.

