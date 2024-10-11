Best In Fringe Show Do Café Comes To Palmerston North, Tauranga And Wellington

Get ready for a unique blend of theatre, dance, music and coffee, as multi-award-winning production Show do Café takes centre stage in Palmerston North, Tauranga and Wellington this October and November. Fresh from winning “Best in Fringe 2024,” this immersive show by Andança Company promises to be a highlight on NZ’s performing arts calendar.

Show do Café is no ordinary theatre experience. Through a mix of dance, theatre and music, the performance explores the powerful role coffee has played in shaping society. As audiences journey from coffee plantations of Brazil to modern Aotearoa, they’ll be invited to experience the story through all their senses.

“The performance artfully blends Brazilian and Aotearoa experiences,” says NZ Fringe Director Vanessa Stacey. “Coffee is not just a set prop, but something the audience will get to drink, smell, and enjoy throughout the show. It’s a deeply immersive journey that draws people in through more than just sight and sound.”

Rooted in Brazil’s coffee plantations, the story traces dancer and choreographer Stela’s family through the cultural, social, and emotional significance of coffee. Transitioning from colonisation in Brazil to Aotearoa, it highlights the immigrant experience and the solace of finding a chosen family.

Beyond the stage performance, the cast will also be hosting interactive Capoeira, Dance, and Music Workshops in Palmerston North and Tauranga. These workshops offer locals a chance to explore, upskill or learn more about dance and music. They will touch on choreography, street dance styles, an introduction to capoeira and the basics of music and singing.

Whether you’re a performing arts enthusiast or coffee lover, Show do Café is not to be missed.

Event Details:

Show do Café performances:

Palmerston North: 18 Oct at Globe Theatre - Get tickets at globetheatre.co.nz Tauranga: 31 Oct & 1 Nov at Baycourt X Space - Get tickets at eventfinda.co.nz Wellington: 5 & 6 Nov at Hannah Playhouse - Get tickets at eventfinda.co.nz

Capoeira, Dance & Music Workshops:

Palmerston North: 19 Oct at Globe Theatre - Get tickets at globetheatre.co.nz Tauranga: 1 Nov at KJ Studios - Get tickets at eventfinda.co.nz

