The iD25 Model Search Is On

iD Dunedin Fashion Week is inviting everyone who has dreamed of being a catwalk model to an open casting for the 2025 iD Dunedin Fashion Show. Models will walk in both the Emerging Designers and established designers sections of the show.

The next hallmark iD Dunedin Fashion Week will take place from 1 - 6 April 2025, including the iD International Emerging Designer Awards competition and the iD Dunedin Fashion Show at the Dunedin Railway Station on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 April.

The show requires a range of models who will showcase an edgy blend of high-profile designers from Dunedin and New Zealand as well as innovative emerging global fashion.

iD Creative Director and Co-Chair Professor Margo Barton says, “This is such a fun stage of our event planning. We really look forward to seeing who comes forward as we start to shape the creative direction of the show – we will be celebrating model diversity and shape inclusivity.”

At the casting, aspiring models should wear plain fitted clothing and be prepared to be photographed, complete a brief form, and walk a short catwalk in front of the selection panel.

The selection panel is:

Margo Barton, iD Co-Chair and Creative Director

Victoria Muir, iD Event Manager

Sara Munro, Company of Strangers

Margarita Robertson, NOM*d

Darryl McNamara, Aart Model Management

All modelling agencies are welcome. Previous modelling experience is not necessary. Models must be at least 16 years old.

Please note, tickets for the iD Show go on sale to the public on Wednesday 23 October from idfashion.co.nz or the Regent Theatre’s box office and website.

Casting details

2pm – 3pm , Sunday, 20 October

Meridian Mall, Hanover Street entrance

