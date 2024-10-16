Silver Ferns Announce Team For Constellation Cup
The Silver Ferns have confirmed their team for the New Zealand leg of the highly anticipated Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Constellation Cup, featuring a strong lineup of 13 players.
The team will be led by captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, and is joined by the experienced defender Phoenix Karaka, who makes her return to the side after missing the recent Taini Jamison Trophy series due to illness.
Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua was pleased to welcome Karaka back into the side.
"Phoenix’s return is a massive boost for us. She brings leadership and strength to our defensive end, and her experience will be crucial as we prepare to face Australia,” she said.
The Constellation Cup begins on Sunday, 20th October, at TSB Stadium in Wellington, followed by matches in Auckland, Perth, and Melbourne.
In the lead-up to the series, the Silver Ferns will also train against a NZA side, coached by Mary-Jane Araroa, with Anna Andrews-Tasola as coach support. The NZA team consists of 13 athletes from the Silver Ferns and Silver Fern Development Squads who will play training matches in Wellington against both the Silver Ferns and the New Zealand Men's team as part of their respective Cadbury Netball Series preparations.
SILVER
FERNS TEAM FOR CONSTELLATION CUP
Karin Burger
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Maddy Gordon
Kate Heffernan
Kelly Jackson
Phoenix Karaka
Parris Mason * subject to medical clearance
Erena Mikaere
Grace Nweke
Claire O’Brien
Kimiora Poi
Amelia Walmsley
Maia Wilson
NZA
TEAM
Whitney Souness
Kate Burley
Carys Stythe
Catherine Hall
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Paris Lokotui
Peta Toeava
Georgie Edgecombe
Tayla Earle
Tiana Metuarau
Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (non-playing while she rehabilitates from her ACL injury)
Martina Salmon
Saviour Tui
Constellation Cup Event
Dates:
Sunday, 20 October – TSB Stadium, Wellington
Wednesday, 23 October – Spark Arena, Auckland
Sunday, 27 October – RAC Arena, Perth
Wednesday, 30 October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne