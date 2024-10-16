Silver Ferns Announce Team For Constellation Cup

The Silver Ferns have confirmed their team for the New Zealand leg of the highly anticipated Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Constellation Cup, featuring a strong lineup of 13 players.

The team will be led by captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, and is joined by the experienced defender Phoenix Karaka, who makes her return to the side after missing the recent Taini Jamison Trophy series due to illness.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua was pleased to welcome Karaka back into the side.

"Phoenix’s return is a massive boost for us. She brings leadership and strength to our defensive end, and her experience will be crucial as we prepare to face Australia,” she said.

The Constellation Cup begins on Sunday, 20th October, at TSB Stadium in Wellington, followed by matches in Auckland, Perth, and Melbourne.

In the lead-up to the series, the Silver Ferns will also train against a NZA side, coached by Mary-Jane Araroa, with Anna Andrews-Tasola as coach support. The NZA team consists of 13 athletes from the Silver Ferns and Silver Fern Development Squads who will play training matches in Wellington against both the Silver Ferns and the New Zealand Men's team as part of their respective Cadbury Netball Series preparations.

SILVER FERNS TEAM FOR CONSTELLATION CUP

Karin Burger

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jackson

Phoenix Karaka

Parris Mason * subject to medical clearance

Erena Mikaere

Grace Nweke

Claire O’Brien

Kimiora Poi

Amelia Walmsley

Maia Wilson

NZA TEAM

Whitney Souness

Kate Burley

Carys Stythe

Catherine Hall

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Paris Lokotui

Peta Toeava

Georgie Edgecombe

Tayla Earle

Tiana Metuarau

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (non-playing while she rehabilitates from her ACL injury)

Martina Salmon

Saviour Tui

Constellation Cup Event Dates:

Sunday, 20 October – TSB Stadium, Wellington

Wednesday, 23 October – Spark Arena, Auckland

Sunday, 27 October – RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, 30 October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

