Tacko Fall Heading To New Zealand To Train With BNZ Breakers

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: BNZ Breakers

The BNZ Breakers are set to welcome center Tacko Fall to New Zealand, where he will train with the team.

Standing at an imposing 7’6” (2.29m), the Senegalese former NBA player had been signed to join the Breakers on their US tour, but was unable to take to the court due to a quad strain.

Fall expressed his excitement to rejoin the team and continue his on court preparation.

“I was disappointed not to be able to play during the NBA games, but I’m feeling good now and am ready to contribute at training,” Fall said.

“I loved spending time with the team last week. The group has a really nice feel and I’m looking forward to working them again and making an impact.”

The BNZ Breakers have a double-header this week, away to Brisbane Bullets on Thursday night before returning to their home court at Spark Arena against Perth Wildcats this Saturday at 7.30pm.

Fall is scheduled to arrive in New Zealand on Saturday.

