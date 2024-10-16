Mallard Relishing Challenge To Be GR86 Front Runner

Thomas Mallard is relishing the challenge of taming the new GR86. Picture – Bruce Jenkins

Seventeen year old Aucklander Thomas Mallard is back for a third season in New Zealand’s leading one make one model championship and will be aiming to pick up his first season in the Toyota GR86 where he finished last season – as one of the pace setters.

Mallard has been racing in the Toyota 86 Championship for two seasons, making steady progress to become a regular towards the front of a competitive mid- field.

He’s had several strong performances – particularly in the second half of last season – and is now ready to make the step up to be a regular podium contender. Feet firmly on the ground, however, he’s aware it’s going to be a major challenge for all of the drivers this coming season as they switch to the new GR86.

“I’ve been competing for two seasons now and enjoyed every minute and with the new car the championship will continue as the premium saloon car class for young drivers wanting to develop a career locally and internationally,” he said.

“I think that the biggest challenge will be that no one has driven the cars before so you don’t have a reference or anyone else’s performance to gauge from.

“That’s going to be challenging but I will be preparing myself the best that I can. I’m looking forward to seeing how this car handles vs the old car and I’m excited for the new championship and to see what the season brings.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Mallard’s new car will be supported by Crème Insurance with additional support from 24 Red Racing, Dayle ITM, Golden Homes, PaknSave, Bei Group and IQ Security and will be run by RaceLab.

Thomas is part of the Mallard New Zealand racing dynasty and began his own racing career at the tender age of 12. With dad Mark, he did his first track day soon after he started learning to drive a manual and quickly moved to the circuit competing with his father in the 2K Cup in a Toyota Levin. He was out pacing his dad within a few events and then moved to the Ssangyong Ute series, winning his third race.

A move to the Toyota 86 Championship was another big learning curve, but last season at the Taupo Supercars round he came of age with a superb fourth on the grid, showing he has the pace to mix it with the best on the grid.

He’ll be back at Taupo at the end of next month for the first round of the six-round championship.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

