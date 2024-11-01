An Evening With Bob Geldof - Songs And Stories From An Extraordinary Life - March 2025

TEG Dainty and The Entertainment Lab is thrilled to announce An Evening with Bob Geldof: Songs and Stories from an Extraordinary Life, on the 40th anniversary of the legendary Live Aid concert. One concert. Two continents. 50 giants of rock. Broadcast live to the entire world. On behalf of the starving in Ethiopia in the worst famine of the 20th century, in the midst of the longest running war of the 20th century.

It is also the 50th anniversary of the iconic Boomtown Rats, the Dublin band founded by Geldof, who came out of Ireland to join the Sex Pistols, the Clash and the Ramones and others to change the face of music forever.

It is no coincidence that from being the Irish punk to the global Live Aid maestro, Geldof was intent on a hugely positive creative disruption. This legendary figure in music, political, media and business activism will take audiences on a profound journey across the milestones of a remarkable life.

From the slaughterhouse worker writing hit songs amongst the gutted cattle to the heavy duty road digger operator, to the Arctic gold miner, the Canadian illegal immigrant, the underground newspaper writer, the English teacher in fascist Spain to the first Irish band and first New Wave band to have a U.K. and Australian and New Zealand No.1 record, global platinum and multi-million selling songs, to the inventor of the tv show Survivor, to the founder and chair of financial firms, founder and chair of the giant Band Aid charity to the advisor of Prime Ministers, Presidents and Popes. From the lost boy of a motherless, absent father family in a rainy South Dublin suburb to the Queen Elizabeth knighted, Nobel nominated, multi-award winning musical and political global icon Bob shares the madness, passions and principles that have shaped his public and private lives. It’s been quite a ride. And he isn’t stopping.

But, just this once, he will stop at a theatre near you so you can hear it all from the legend himself.

The show will blend acoustic performances of Bob’s most beloved songs with compelling anecdotes, giving insights into both his personal evolution and the backstage moments that have defined a generation. Enhanced with multimedia presentations, the evening offers a unique chance to engage with Bob’s charismatic presence and relentless advocacy for justice and change.

Dustin Lockett of The Entertainment Lab expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, remarking, "Growing up, we all admired Bob—not just for his music but for his unparalleled impact on the world stage, from rallying a global response to famine in Ethiopia to his enduring efforts in global justice. This tour is more than a musical event; it's a source of inspiration for all."

The event also marks a celebration of Bob’s impactful initiatives, including the revolutionary Live Aid and Live 8 concerts, which together dramatically altered the landscape of international aid, trade, and policy, setting a precedent for celebrity-led activism. With over USD 42 billion in aid and debt relief mobilised and significant policy changes enacted under his watch, Bob’s influence remains a powerful force in global humanitarian efforts.

In 2008 Bob added a third leg to his ‘tripod’ of Africa (charity, justice, investment) by launching the 8 Mile PE Fund. With over USD 200,000,000 under management, the fund has created direct and indirect employment for over 100,000 people from Cape Town to Cairo.

As Bob continues to advocate for the voiceless and run several entrepreneurial ventures, this tour offers a rare glimpse into the life of a man who has dedicated his life to bettering the world. His ongoing impact is reflected in numerous accolades, including more Nobel Peace Prize nominations than any other living nominee, a Nobel Man of Peace Award, a Knighthood, and countless prestigious awards in music and activism.

This tour promises an evening of inspiration, music, and intimate storytelling.

Friday, 28 March 2025 – AUCKLAND - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

Saturday, 29 March 2025 – WELLINGTON - Michael Fowler Centre

About BOB GELDOF:

BOB GELDOF is an internationally renowned musician, humanitarian, and activist whose influence spans over four decades. As the frontman of the iconic rock band The Boomtown Rats, Geldof’s rise to fame in the late 1970s was marked by hits like “I Don’t Like Mondays” and “Rat Trap,” which solidified his place in music history. However, it is his relentless commitment to social justice and humanitarian causes that has made him a global icon.

In 1984, Geldof co-founded Band Aid and organized the historic Live Aid concerts in 1985, events that brought together the world’s biggest music stars to raise funds and awareness for famine relief in Africa. His efforts helped raise over $127 million for charity and brought attention to global poverty and injustice. He followed this up with Live 8 in 2005, a worldwide series of concerts aimed at pressuring political leaders to fight poverty.

Geldof has remained a steadfast advocate for change, using his platform to champion issues such as debt relief, global poverty, and human rights. A tireless campaigner, his work has earned him numerous accolades, including Nobel Peace Prize nominations and the prestigious Man of Peace Award.

About TEG DAINTY

TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY was awarded an AOin 2023 for distinguished service to the community through the organisation of thecharitable stadium concertFirefightfollowing the Bushfires in 2019-20. Paul Dainty’s tours have included Guns N’ Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey, Joanna Lumley and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have includedJersey Boys,Mamma Mia!,Billy Crystal’s 700 Sundays,Hairspray the Musical,Singin’ in the Rain,Hugh Jackman’s Broadway to OzandDame EdnaandBarry Humphries’tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and the United Kingdom.Paul and TEG Dainty have alsoco-presented Disney’sAladdinandThe Phantom of the Operain Asia and is a Co-Producer of The Neil Diamond MusicalA Beautiful Noiseon Broadway which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2022. Paul and TEG Dainty are currently producing Tina – The Tina Turner Musical which premiered in Sydney in May 2023.

About THE ENTERTAINMENT LAB

THE ENTERTAINMENT LAB is an independent live touring producing and promoting company. Dustin Lockett, CEO of The Entertainment Lab has had a distinguished career over the past 20 years across the sports and entertainment industries. Dustin has promoted or co-produced shows such as the Crusty Demons, Grand Designs Live, MasterChef Live, QI Live, X Factor, Roller Derby Xtreme, Better Homes & Gardens Live, Ghost the Musical, The Beast, Neil Oliver, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Louis Theroux, Ross Kemp, Michael Mosley, Andy’s Amazing Adventures, Dynamo, Blue Planet and Planet Earth Live in Concert, David Walliams and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

