Athletics New Zealand Announces New Summer Circuit

From Auckland to Dunedin, athletics fans old and new are set to be thrilled as the new Summer Circuit comes to town.

Athletics New Zealand and our event partners are excited to announce the new Summer Circuit, bringing six top athletics events together under one banner. The Summer Circuit promises to bring New Zealand’s leading domestic talent alongside elite international athletes together for close-fought racing, incredible performances and a great atmosphere at every stop. The circuit travels the length of the country, giving fans new and old the opportunity to witness the nation’s finest in action, all culminating in the Jennian Homes NZ Track and Field Championships in Dunedin.

Each event, scheduled to unfold from January through March, offers an unmissable track and field experience. The series kicks off with a jam-packed week of action on Saturday, 25 January, in Whanganui with the Pak'NSave Cooks Classic. This sets the stage for the next leg at Wellington’s Team Ledger Harcourts Capital Classic on Wednesday, January 29. Fans can head to Hastings on Saturday, February 1, for the Andrew Spence Pharmacies Potts Classic.

The excitement continues as the Summer Circuit heads north the following Sunday with Auckland’s iconic Sir Graeme Douglas International on February 9 before moving south to Christchurch for the International Track Meet on Saturday, February 22.

The Summer Circuit then reaches its pinnacle at the Jennian Homes NZ Track and Field Championships, held over four thrilling days from March 6 to 9 in Dunedin.

With each event boasting at least a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze status, the Summer Circuit will elevate the athlete and fan experience. There will be a next-level atmosphere in the stands this summer as fans witness athletics stars like Hamish Kerr, Maddi Wesche, Anna Grimaldi, Eliza McCartney Zoe Hobbs, and more in action.

The Summer Circuit will be a unique opportunity across every event to witness thrilling performances from world-class competitors right here in Aotearoa.

The summer circuit will also be broadcast live, for free, this summer. Fans will be able to get closer to the sport as our expert team of presenters and announcers bring their incredible experience and passion to our broadcast team.

Athletics New Zealand CEO Cam Mitchell expressed his excitement: “We’re proud to bring the Summer Circuit to communities across New Zealand. Fans have a front-row seat to world-class track and field from Whanganui to Dunedin. This series is about filling the stands, celebrating our talent, and creating moments fans will remember for years.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Pak'nSave Cooks Classic, the Andrew Spence Pharmacies Potts Classic and the Sir Graeme Douglas International. The rest of the Summer Circuit ticketing information will be released soon!

Head to our new website athleticsevents.co.nz to learn more about the Summer Circuit

Summer Circuit Quick Information

What: New Zealand’s Six top track and field events combined into one fan and athlete focused series.

Why: To bring fans closer to our athletes in stadium and to provide our athletes with elevated competition opportunities.

Meets:

25 Jan – Pak’nSave Cooks Classic – Cooks Garden – Whanganui – From 7 PM 29 Jan – Team Ledger Harcourts Captial Classic – Newtown Park – Wellington – From 5:30 PM 1 Feb – Andrew Spence Pharmacies Potts Classic – Mitre10 Sports Park Hawkes Bay – Hastings – From 2 PM

9 Feb – Sir Graeme Douglas International – Trusts Arena, Douglas Track and Field – Auckland – From 2:30 PM

22 Feb – International Track Meet – Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub – Christchurch – From 1 PM 6-9 March – Jennian Homes NZ Track and Field Nationals – Caledonian Ground – Dunedin

