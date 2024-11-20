Elegance In Bloom: High Tea & Fashion 2024 Captivates Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand – November 16, 2024

Supplied: High Tea & Fashion 2024

Auckland’s Fable Hotel transformed into a haven of style and sophistication this past Saturday as the much-anticipated High Tea & Fashion 2024 event unfolded. Produced by renowned Auckland fashion modelling agency Bintang Models, the event embraced the theme “Elegance in Bloom: A High Tea Fashion Affair,” creating a memorable celebration of fashion, creativity, and community.

The day was filled with excitement as guests indulged in an exquisite high tea prepared by Cookes Restaurant. Adding a dynamic flair to the elegant ambiance, attendees also participated in a lively fashion parade, with the coveted Best Dressed Award being a highlight of the day.

The event commenced with an inspiring address from Candi Soo, the founder of Wellness Revive Ambassador, who officially launched the programme before the fashion parade. Reflecting on the event, Candi shared: "The day was marked by incredible energy, positivity, brilliant colours, creativity, and visionary ideas. Everyone united, recognised, and networked. Thank you to Patric Seng and his team at Bintang Models, also our business collaborators and Wellness Revive Ambassador candidates, for your relentless commitment. Congratulations to the Best Dressed Award Winners."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Patric Seng, the visionary behind the event and director of Bintang Models, expressed his gratitude and vision for inclusivity: "The High Tea & Fashion event is a great platform to bring joy and unity for our fashion lovers. I hope to welcome more individuals from all ethnic backgrounds to join our upcoming events."

The fashion parade showcased participants’ elegance and style, culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 Best Dressed candidates. The champion, Jessica Liu, dazzled the judges and took home the grand prize of a $500 shopping voucher sponsored by Shoshamma and a beauty device from Ulike. May Chen was named first runner-up, and Linda Cheng took the second runner-up spot.

This year’s event not only celebrated fashion and elegance but also brought together a vibrant community of creatives and enthusiasts, fostering unity and recognition among attendees.

High Tea & Fashion 2024 set a new standard for combining luxury, creativity, and inclusivity, leaving all participants eagerly anticipating next year’s event.

© Scoop Media

