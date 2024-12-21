Title Sponsor Castrol Puts Its Weight Behind Crosbie’s FR Oceania Challenge

Crosbie’s car will have a similar look to Christian Mansell’s 2024 racer. Picture Bruce Jenkins

20th December 2024

Crosbie is a hot prospect for success in the championship – which gets underway at the Taupo International Motorsport Park next month and concludes with the 69th New Zealand Grand prix at Highlands Motorsport Park in February.

The five round series – known formerly as the Castrol Toyota Racing Series – is in its 20th season and in 2023 gained important global status with the FIA, becoming the Oceania edition of its global Formula Regional programme and offering 18 Super Licence points for a championship win and points down to ninth place overall.

This season the championship could be higher profile than ever before, with an exciting field that includes Supercars champion Will Brown and a huge promotional effort courtesy of new summer championship series promoters NextGen.

In the last two seasons of the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship, the Castrol-supported car has been a regular visitor to the winners circle, carrying James Penrose to a win and podiums in 2023 and gave Australian Christian Mansell – now an Formula 2 racer – the same success in 2024.

The 2025 iteration of the Castrol livery will resemble the retro-style carried on Mansell’s 2024 racer and the iconic brand is delighted to have a flag bearer for the entire championship this coming season.

"We are thrilled to support Alex Crosbie as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with the world’s best young drivers in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship,” explained Daniel Hibberd – Head of Sales New Zealand.

“Alex's dedication and talent align perfectly with our values at Castrol, and we can't wait to see him excel on the track.

"The Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship is renowned for its high quality and competitive racing and for unearthing the stars of tomorrow. As we celebrate its 20th year, Castrol is privileged to be part of a category that continues to elevate the standard of motorsport in New Zealand."

"This Championship plays a crucial role in fostering young driving talent in New Zealand. Supporting both the category and young drivers like Alex Crosbie is an investment in the future of New Zealand motorsport, and Castrol is honoured to contribute to their growth and success."

"Castrol’s strong partnership with Toyota in New Zealand is further strengthened by our involvement in the Championship. Together, we are driving the future of motorsport and creating opportunities for young talents like Alex."

Crosbie himself is delighted to be flying the flag for the high-profile brand, commenting: “Castrol has an incredible heritage in New Zealand motorsport and it’s exciting to now be a part of that.”

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

