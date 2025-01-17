Stage Set For ‘Spectacular’ SailGP Debut In Auckland

(Photo/Supplied)

The stage is set and the City of Sails abuzz on the eve of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland.

After five days on the water training, SailGP CEO and co-founder Russell Coutts joined Black Foils Driver and CEO Pete Burling and fellow athletes Andy Maloney (BRA), Anna Weis (USA), Tom Slingsby (AUS) and Hannah Mills (GBR) for the official press conference this morning.

“It’s certainly shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of racing,” Coutts said. “We have a forecast this weekend very similar to what we have now. Easterly wind conditions should be perfect for the racing. Stronger winds are forecasted on Sunday but good conditions are expected both days.”

With 25,000 fans across the Race Stadium Grandstand and on water spectator fleet across the weekend, Coutts said fans were in for a treat.

“I was up in the grandstand watching yesterday. It’s going to be a magnificent view of the racing. Of course with SailGP we like to bring the action in close and you won’t get much closer than here. You can imagine the boats ripping towards us on the final leg as we see who comes out on top this weekend.”

Local heroes, the Black Foils, are buoyed by the support the team have received on home soil.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “It’s very close to a sell out crowd on Saturday, expected sell out on Sunday and just seeing how many Kiwis are getting behind this event, starting to support the Black Foils is awesome,” Burling said. “It’s incredible to see the growth of SailGP in this country."

“We are absolutely loving continuing to put our best foot forward, continuing to try to set the benchmark and I'm super excited to see what we can put together this weekend."

With 25,000 fans expected across the weekend, The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland Wynyard Point will be the place to be this weekend. All the racing action will be broadcast live on Three and ThreeNow.

© Scoop Media

