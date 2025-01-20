A New Departure for Joe Bennett

The many fans of legendary author and popular columnist Joe Bennett will be interested to know that in September 2025 he will be moving away from his writing desk to visit the homes where some of the greatest works of English literature were created.

When CONNECTITALIA-NZ asked Joe to lead their tour “A Literary Pursuit” this year, he leapt at the chance saying “Some writers are rooted in place. Dickens is synonymous with London. Hardy is Wessex. I've been to a few of the places on this itinerary, but most will be new to me. I look forward to discovering them all with a party of the like-minded.”

Over a period of fifteen days, Joe will lead a small group in a literary pursuit starting in London and ending in Manchester, from the south of England to the Lake District, exploring in comfort the locations where more than fifteen famous authors drew their inspiration. The group will stand beside Jane Austen’s writing desk, attend a theatrical production in Shakespeare’s hometown, see where Byron wrote his famous Epitaph to a Dog and enjoy the countryside of the Lake Poets. The journey will include visits to majestic stately homes, rustic country cottages and famous hostelries frequented by Dickens, Dr. Johnson and the Inklings.

Joe is looking for companions to join him on this adventure, which he intends to be both fun and instructive. To find out more about the tour and bookings, go to:

https://www.connectitalia-nz.com/aliterarypursuithomesoftheauthors

To learn about Joe Bennett, go to: https://www.joebennett.co.nz/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

