Vaipuna SC One Step Closer To OFC Men's Champions League Qualification

The Samoan side – who were without inspirational midfielder Andrew Setefano due to suspension – weathered a brief early storm from their opponents before asserting a dominance that prevailed throughout the 90 minutes.

A brace from John Micheal Andrew Faafoi set them on their way, with a third added before half-time by Viliami Viliamu to put the result beyond doubt.

Faafoi was a constant threat throughout, stretching Royal Puma’s backline and could and perhaps should have had a first-half hat-trick. First denied by the offside flag and then by wayward finishing when through on goal.

Royal Puma started the second period brightly, with Vaa Taualai’s free-kick from wide on the left-hand side beating goalkeeper Osa Savelio only to clip the top of the bar.

A fourth arrived just after the hour mark, via a wonderful piece of skill from Timoteo Lesatele – turning astutely in the box before side-footing past Nicky Salapu in goal.

Vaipuna will now look to their second match on Friday against Tupapa Maraerenga, knowing a win there will guarantee them a spot in Honiara next month. As for Royal Puma, they will need to win when they face Tupapa on Tuesday to have any hope of staying in the qualification hunt.

Royal Puma FC: 0

Vaipuna SC: 4 (John Micheal Andrew FAAFOI 15’, 25’, Viliami VILISMU 45+1’, Timoteo LESATELE 63)

HT: 0-3

