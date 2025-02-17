A Blooming Gorgeous Show

Turua Gallery, a vibrant creative hub in the heart of Saint Heliers, is thrilled to present its first exhibition of 2025, Bloom. With all the joy, colour, and energy of summer, this stunning group exhibition is the perfect way to kick off the new year.

"Flowers have a universal appeal—they bring a sense of joy, nostalgia, and energy into a space," says Turua Gallery owner Melissa Wallace (Liss). "We wanted to start the year with an exhibition that celebrates nature’s beauty and captures that uplifting essence."

Many art lovers can't get enough of floral works, each piece offering a unique way to bring the outdoors in and add vibrancy, texture, and warmth to their surroundings. The Bloom exhibition showcases an incredible lineup of artists who are renowned for their floral artistry, bringing together a diverse and inspiring collection.

"The response from our artists has been incredible—each of them bringing their own interpretation of floral beauty to the show. We can’t wait for visitors to experience it firsthand," adds Wallace. "We know hearts are going to skip a beat when people see these works in person!"

Even better, this exhibition features works from many beloved artists, making it an unmissable event for art enthusiasts. So, mark your calendars and tell your friends—this opening night is set to be a true celebration of colour and creativity.

Participating Artists: Alicia Beech, Abbey Merson, Carmel van der Hoeven, Frances Hanson, Harriet Millar, Jody Hope Gibbons, Rachael Mayne, Sam Leitch & Sarah Barton-Hills.

BLOOM

Opening Night

Date: Friday 21 February from 5pm

Exhibition Dates: 21 February – 5 March

Location: Turua Gallery, 10A Turua Street, St. Heliers, Auckland 1071

Bloom will be also available online from 6pm on the 21 February

About Turua Gallery

Turua Gallery is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible in a welcoming and relaxed space. Their mission is to connect people with the creative works of both established and emerging New Zealand artists. Through a curated program of solo and group exhibitions, they offer art lovers the opportunity to discover and collect special pieces that speak to them.

Beyond paintings, Turua Gallery also features an exquisite range of limited-edition prints, sculptures, and ceramics—showcasing a broad spectrum of exceptional talent. They are proud to support and celebrate the artistry of Aotearoa, inviting visitors to explore and experience uniquely captured expressions of New Zealand life. www.turuagallery.co.nz

