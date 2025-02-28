Kiwi Women Invited To Embrace The ‘HOT MESS’ Of Midlife & Menopause

Petra Niki Taupo (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand – Get ready for an evening like no other as two of the country’s most inspiring voices take the stage for HOT MESS: Navigating Midlife & Menopause. This transformative and entertaining multi-city event, featuring renowned TV personality/award-winning podcaster Petra Bagust and acclaimed journalist/menopause advocate Niki Bezzant, will shine a light on midlife, menopause and the challenges women face—all with humour, heart, and honesty.

Taking place in April 2025, the HOT MESS tour will bring together 100–200 women per city for an evening of connection, education and empowerment at Sudima Hotels in Christchurch, Queenstown, Rotorua, and Auckland.

From laugh-out-loud ‘hot mess’ moments to practical insights on reclaiming confidence and power, Petra and Niki will offer an evening of storytelling, wisdom and community.

“This season of life can feel like a rollercoaster—physically, emotionally, and mentally. We want women to know they’re not alone, and we’re bringing the conversation into the light with warmth, wisdom, and a good dose of laughter,” says Petra Bagust.

“There’s so much misinformation and silence around menopause, and it’s time we changed that. This tour is about equipping women with knowledge, practical tools, and the confidence to advocate for themselves in their health and wellbeing,” adds Niki Bezzant.

Sudima Hotels, the tour’s key sponsor, shares this commitment to breaking stigmas and fostering inclusivity. “At Sudima Hotels, we believe in creating workplaces where every stage of life is supported. We’ve implemented a Period & Menopause Policy to ensure our team members have the flexibility, resources,and understanding they need during this transition,” says a spokesperson for Sudima Hotels. “By supporting the HOT MESS Tour, we’re helping to start the conversation, break the stigma and champion the well-being of people experiencing menopause.”

Tour Dates & Locations:

Christchurch: Friday, 4 April 7.30pm – Sudima Christchurch Airport

Queenstown: Saturday, 5 April 7.30pm – Sudima Queenstown Five Mile

Rotorua: Tuesday, 8 April 7.30pm – Sudima Rotorua Lakes

Auckland: Wednesday, 9 April 7.30pm – Sunset Bar, Sudima Auckland City

Peri and meno women (and those who love them!) are encouraged to mark their calendars and gather their meno-posses for a night of learning, laughter and empowerment.

Tickets $49 from hotmesstour.nz

