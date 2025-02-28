Julien Baker & TORRES: New Tune Today!

(Photo/Ybru Yildiz)

27 Febraury 2025

Julien Baker & TORRES have released a new single, ‘Tuesday’, offering another glimpse into their forthcoming collaborative album, Send a Prayer My Way, out April 18 via Matador Records. With a stripped-back Americana sound, the TORRES-fronted song centers on trying to overcome and heal from the guilt, shame and religious abuse that so many people experience discovering their identity and growing up Queer.

Julien Baker & TORRES have already released two critically acclaimed singles from Send a Prayer My Way. ‘Sylvia’ showcases their shared love of country music while highlighting their distinct songwriting styles and interpretations of the genre. Previous to that they debuted ‘Sugar in the Tank’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—the song was the #2 most-added track at AAA radio and currently holds the #17 spot on the chart.

Send A Prayer My Way has been in the works since Baker and TORRES played their first show together in 2016 and at the end one singer turned to the other and said, “You know, we should make a country album.” This is the origin story, the stuff of legend in the world of country music, and the beginning of a collaboration between two artists already admired for their spare, elegant lyrics as well as the courage to share their struggles with those who love their music. It’s also the beginning of creating a work that, like the most enduring country albums, sustains and inspires, reminding both singer and listener that not one of us is ever totally alone in this world, that music is a steady companion.

(Photo/Supplied)

Baker & TORRES first teased Send a Prayer My Way with the single 'Sugar in the Tank,' which garnered acclaim from fans and critics worldwide. The duo capped off 2024 with a performance of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song became the #2 most-added track at AAA radio and currently sits at #30 on the chart. Reflecting Julien Baker and TORRES' deep love of country music, 'Sugar in the Tank' joyfully reclaims the genre's traditions and iconography, which until recently felt exclusionary. Watch the official video—featuring original choreography by Stud Country co-founder Sean Monaghan, alongside star members of the Stud Country community, and directed by Caity Arthur

