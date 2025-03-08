OFC Champions Women’s Football And Social Responsibility On International Women’s Day 2025

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) reaffirms its commitment to advancing women’s football and empowering communities through its social responsibility initiatives in 2025.

With a strong focus on increasing opportunities for women and girls in football, OFC has launched several new initiatives alongside the expansion of its flagship programmes.

The This Is How We Football campaign continues to inspire participation and engagement, showcasing the growth and success of women’s football in the region.

“Over the last few years, OFC and its Member Associations have made big strides to build more inclusive football environments and promote gender equality on and off the field. Football is an incredible tool to challenge gender-based stereotypes, prevent violence against women and girls, and support young people to advocate for social change, says Dr Teeny Aiken, OFC Head of Social Responsibility.

“By working in unity with Member Associations and our partners, we will continue to dismantle barriers and create more opportunities for girls and women across football,” she added.

OFC remains dedicated to growing the women’s game from grassroots to elite levels. In 2025, the Confederation will implement new coaching and referee development programmes on the field and leadership and governance programmes off the field specifically tailored for women, creating more leadership pathways within the sport. Additionally, the OFC Women’s Champions League and OFC Women’s Nations Cup will continue to provide competitive platforms for the region’s top female footballers.

FIFA’s announcement this week regarding the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup and a FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will provide further opportunity for female footballers across the Pacific to compete on the biggest stage becoming a reality for some. The first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup will be held from 21 November to 7 December in Philippines, with New Zealand representing OFC.

“The commitment to women’s football in Oceania is stronger than ever,” says Ashleigh Cox, OFC Women’s Football Manager.

“Through our strategic initiatives we are not only fostering the growth of the game but also championing gender equality and empowerment both on and off the field across our Member Associations.”

Off the pitch, OFC’s social responsibility initiatives are at the heart of its mission. Through continued support from the UEFA Foundation for Children, the ‘This Is How We Football’ programme will expand its reach, using football as a tool to provide fun and safe spaces for girls to play football, promote female health, and empower young girls and women across the Pacific.

This year, OFC will also work closely with Member Associations to break down barriers for women in sport and leadership. Collaborations with local and international partners will further amplify the impact of these initiatives, ensuring a lasting legacy for future generations.

As OFC continues to lead the way in promoting women’s football, the Confederation invites the football community and stakeholders to join in celebrating International Women’s Day by supporting these initiatives. By working together, OFC believes in creating a more inclusive and equitable future for football in Oceania.

