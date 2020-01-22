Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UC and Lincoln University collaborate to deliver health

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 9:41 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

A new initiative has been announced today between the University of Canterbury (UC) Health Centre and Lincoln University’s Student Health and Support Centre.

Both the UC Health Centre and Lincoln University’s Student Health and Support Centre face growing student demand, particularly for mental health services. Working together they are commencing a project to help deliver exemplary health and wellbeing services that better support tertiary students in the Ōtautahi Christchurch and broader Waitaha Canterbury region.

To lead this project a Joint Medical Director role has been established. Doctor Joan Allardyce, current Medical Director at UC Health has been appointed to the role. Director of Wellness Services, Steve Gibling said “Over the next 18 months staff at both medical centres will have the opportunity to benefit from Dr Allardyce’s forty plus years of experience in the student medical services space as well as her observations of hundreds of NZ primary medical practices before she enjoys her retirement”.

Dr Hamish Cochrane, Director Student Administration and Student Health, Lincoln University added “ The project has been set up to leverage best practice and efficiencies within both centres, through analysing commonalities and differences between the two medical centres, sharing knowledge and expertise”.

There are no plans to merge the services and this role has been created to benefit from Dr Allardyce’s expertise and enable her to have the time to consider best practice opportunities and the optimal model to deliver health services to tertiary students in Waitaha Canterbury into the future.

There will be no other staffing changes at either medical centre, and UC and LU students will continue to access health services at their respective universities as usual. Dr Allardyce’s clinical case load at the UC Health Centre and an acting Deputy Medical Director will be backfilled, ensuring all teams can continue to run to full capacity.

This announcement follows a number of existing collaborative projects between Lincoln and UC; including the Children’s University Canterbury Partnership, a joint Postgraduate Research School including CRIs, and a new jointly taught qualification.


© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 