Ara Colleague Recognised In 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honors List

A number of colleagues, past and present who have held positions at CPIT/Ara, were awarded Queen’s Birthday honours. These include:

DNZM

Mrs Aroha Reriti-Crofts – for services to Māori and the community.

Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts has been honoured for her contribution to Maori health and is the Ngāi Tahu elder on Te Kawa Whakaruruhau (our Maori Advisory Committee that works with our Health departments)

ONZM

· Dr Brian Pauling - for services to broadcasting and education

Brian has a long association with the NZ Broadcasting School which he founded in the early 1980's, beginning as a small community education course at CPIT. Then, in 1986 CPIT formally established the Media Centre, which then became the New Zealand Broadcasting School in 1992. As leader of the school Brian taught hundreds of students, many of whom have gone onto shape broadcasting and the media in New Zealand. Brian is a respected researcher and was recognised in 2019 with a NZ Radio Award for Services to Broadcasting. Brian was also responsible for the establishment of the first independent community access radio station, Plains FM in 1984. This QB honour just caps off all those milestones!

· Thomas Rainey – for services to music and music education

Tom also has had a long association with CPIT/Ara, and was for the last seven years Head of the Department of Creative Industries. Thomas (known by many as Tom) is a multi-instrumentalist who worked at Ara (formerly CPIT) for 28 years, where he was the Head of the Department of Creative Industries from 2012 to 2019. He was a founding tutor of the Jazz School in 1991 and was Head of the School of Performing Arts from 2008 to 2012. Tom has mentored and taught a number of high profile New Zealand musicians and has had a significant influence on the emerging NZ music scenes of the 1990s and 2000s. He has collaborated with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra for more than 25 years as a conductor, arranger and performer. Tom is a busy man, being Trustee of the NZ International Jazz and Blues Festival, the Christchurch Jazz Foundation, Chair of the Andromeda Arts Trust, and Treasurer of the Christchurch School of Music Council.

MNZM

· Ms Lynette Harata Te Aika – for services to Māori language education

Lynne was the Ngāi Tahu representative on the CPIT/Ara Council from 2011-2017

· Peter Ramsden - for services to conservation

Peter has a long connection with Koukourarata (Port Levy) and has been working with Ara over the last two years to develop a new programme of study aligned to Ngāi Tahu's passions and strengthens in traditional food production and protection.

· Ms Carol Bartle – for services to health, particularly breastfeeding education

Carol has previously had an association with the nursing and midwifery programmes as a part-time Midwifery tutor 2001-2003

