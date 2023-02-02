Marsden Appoints Deputy Principal

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School is delighted to announce the appointment of Jennifer (Jenny) Caldwell to the position of Deputy Principal.

A proud Marsden Old Girl, Jenny (nee Shanahan) is excited at the prospect of returning to her alma mater as a school leader and can’t wait to give back to the school that means so much to her and her family. Jenny is a valued member of the Marsden Foundation Board, and is also a current school parent, bringing an intimate working knowledge of the school alongside an established inter-generational community connection.

Jenny is a dynamic and creative school leader, who brings a wealth of experience in her previous roles, presently as Deputy Principal at St Mary’s School Wellington and prior in a variety of leadership positions at Wellington College, including Learning Area Leader of the Arts. Jenny is a passionate Visual Arts and Design teacher, a vocation she was called to following forging a successful international career in graphic design.

A proven school leader with a love for Marsden, Jenny is the perfect professional to lead the curriculum and support the principal and the wider team in advancing and achieving the school’s strategic aims. Jenny will take up the Deputy Principal position at the beginning of Term 2, 2023.

