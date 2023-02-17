New Study Maps Transience Of NZ Population
A newly published University of Canterbury study may help town planners and policymakers design better services for those who live in their communities.
The nationwide geospatial study – ‘Towards a better understanding of residential mobility and the environments in which adults reside’ – looks at the patterns of how people move, who moves around the most, and where they move.
Joint first author Dr
Lukas Marek from the University of Canterbury Geospatial
Research Institute’s GeoHealth Laboratory says it is known
that changes of address and related changes in environmental
exposures can be very important for people’s health and
wellbeing.
“Moving to a new place
can be a stressful event for many people, especially those
are forced to move to a new address, as opposed to those who
are buying or building a new house, or the people who want
to move. And there are a lot of people who move quite a lot
even though they don’t want to,” he
says.
The study would be of assistance to
policy makers and those looking at public health
issues.
“If you know your population is
fluctuating, this information will help decide on
appropriate investment in housing development and may also
shape how you design other
services.”
Socio-demographic and
socioeconomic factors were incorporated into the study of
data from 2016 - 2020, which maps spatial clusters of some
of the most and least mobile groups. Transience, or home
movement, was measured for every person in New Zealand
through access to a national research database with
individual and household-level
microdata.
The study classified New Zealand
areas into five groups based on shared patterns around their
population’s movements.
Besides
long-term “stayers” (southeast, excluding central
Dunedin, and north of the South Island, outskirts of
Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland), the study
highlighted three distinct patterns for people moving
home:
- New housing developments (group called “mobile non-vulnerable”) located nearby Auckland, Christchurch and Southern Lakes;
- People who move for educational and work opportunities (“mobile inner city”) – city centres of major cities;
- and potential reliance on social and cheap
housing (“mobile
vulnerable”).
Vulnerable
transient populations were defined as people who moved at
least five times within the most deprived areas of New
Zealand (during the study’s timeframe), or 10 and more
times regardless of the area’s socioeconomic
status.
“For Māori, almost every 10th
person was what we described as a ‘vulnerable
transient’, compared to every 40th person for non-Māori,
meaning you are about four times more likely to be moving
homes at least once or twice a year or living only in the
most deprived areas if you are Māori,” Dr Marek
says.
A high percentage of people who are transient and vulnerable were based mostly in urban areas of Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), Whanganui, as well as around Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) and Tairāwhiti (East Cape).
Europeans and other ethnicities were highly represented in the stayers and mobile non-vulnerable people moving to new housing developments (noticeably south and west of Christchurch, in the Queenstown Lakes District and north of Auckland). Dr Marek believes it is interesting to see a shift in what community might mean in New Zealand: “A lot of our small towns often have really mobile populations. What does that mean for a community?”
“The paper does give an idea about which parts of the country has longer-term residents (stayers) and which has more transient populations,” he says.
“For councils it may mean that if you’re designing services for stayers but you actually have very transient populations, you need to think about what will work and how you interact with those who reside in your area. You may be able to create better conditions for people who actually live in your area now.”
- The study ‘Towards a better understanding of residential mobility and the environments in which adults reside: A nationwide geospatial study from Aotearoa New Zealand’ is available at: org/10.1016/j.habitatint.2023.102762.
