Massey University Staff Survey Another Alarm Bell For Academic Freedom In New Zealand

Concerning results from Massey University’s Staff Engagement Pulse survey show many academics at Massey do not feel free to voice their opinions. This is consistent with results from the Free Speech Union’s research and yet again reiterates the need for direction on academic freedom, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“From responses to the statement ‘At Massey University there is open and honest two-way communication,’ only 5% of them agreed, with 66% in disagreement and 29% neutral.

“Similarly, from the 9% of respondents who commented on the question, ‘The leaders at Massey University keep people informed about what is happening’, only 9% of them agreed, with 61% in disagreement and 31% neutral.

“The report itself notes that staff don’t feel ‘safe to express their honest opinions for fear of reprisal or being seen as not towing (sic) the party line.’ Massey University should be ashamed of such a damning sentiment.

“Where there is fear of discipline for speaking out or not toeing the line, self-censorship will continue to occur. But academics will only fulfil their role as the ‘critic and conscience’ of society if they can think and speak freely.”

“Universities rely on voices being free. How do academics progress knowledge in an environment that doesn’t welcome debate and dissenting ideas? These results come alongside a series of other internal surveys from universities such as AUT and the University of Auckland, which echo similar structural issues.

“Another concerning finding in the report is that staff feel consultation is often ‘superficial or ignored’. We urge Massey University to take the results of this feedback seriously.”

