News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Huringa Pai At The Heart Of Health And Fitness Movement In Gisborne

Monday, 9 November 2020, 11:41 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

New Zealand Community Trust is pleased to announce a grant of $20,000 to the Huringa Pai Charitable Trust towards a 3D body scanner. This will greatly assist in adjusting diet, evaluating body posture, designing exercises, tracking weight loss and body composition status to support motivating whanau to make positive and sustainable changes in their lifestyles.

The Trust has enjoyed great success with their programme, which focusses on the whanau as a group, and is now working more intensively on a one-on-one basis to support lifestyle changes with diet and exercise to prevent and eradicate pre-diabetes and diabetes. The body scanner plays an integral part in their clinical follow-up and helps motivate whanau to make sustainable changes, since they can track physical changes on the scanner app over a period of time.

Tired of witnessing too many in his community lose their lives unnecessarily to diabetes and heart disease, Gisborne GP, Willem Jordaan, launched a health and fitness movement called Huringa Pai (Positive Change) in 2015. His mission was to support whanau to make positive health changes with diet and nutrition education and to encourage participation in exercise classes and local sporting events.

“Even in this modern day and age Maori still die on average 10 years earlier than Pakeha, with the major cause of death related to cardiovascular disease from stroke and heart attack,” Willem says. “Major contributors to this cardiovascular disease are chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.”

The Huringa Pai movement became a charitable trust in mid-2016 with a Board consisting of whanau who had been on a life-changing health journey themselves and who became role models and leaders in their community. Since its inception, Huringa Pai has helped approximately 300 people improve their health. Willem says their philosophy of 'for the whanau, by the whanau' lies at the heart of their success.

“The reason we are having such a positive impact is because it is whanau-driven. We believe that only a combined, cross-organisational whanau ora effort is the way to address this issue. We also believe that by engaging our tamariki, we will see a sustainable change in the future.

“Part of our plan is to identify patients living with pre-diabetes and to address this with them. We empower them to make positive change through diet and exercise and support them every step of the way,” says Willem, who specialises in indigenous health. “The fitness classes are very popular with around 45 people attending each session. By getting funding to pay the fitness instructor, our classes are accessible for everyone. It has become an institution on Tuesday and Thursday nights where the community come together, connect, and get healthy.

“Our whanau used to have the worst statistics of diabetes in New Zealand and I’m proud to say that our fitness classes and the positive effect they have had on our community mean that lots of our whanau are now free of diabetes.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 