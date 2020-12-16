News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand since our last media statement on Monday. There are no new cases in the community.

Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 43. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,744.

· Two cases who are part of the same family arrived on 9 December from the Czech Republic via Germany and Singapore. Both people tested positive on day 3 and are now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.
· Two cases who travelled together arrived on 10 December from the United States. Both people tested positive around day 3 and are being transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,352,462.

Air New Zealand aircrew member

Final whole genome sequencing results for the positive COVID-19 case of an Air New Zealand aircrew member who flew from the United States show the lineage doesn’t match any genomes previously sequenced in New Zealand. The same genome lineage has been reported in the United States.
The three aircrew members who are close contacts of the aircrew member who tested positive have returned negative day 5 test results.
A fourth person who is a casual contact was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility as a precaution after developing symptoms. This person has returned a negative test result and remains in the quarantine facility.
NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,409,300 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 139,351,943 and users have created 5,614,164 manual diary entries.

Ministry of Health updates over the Christmas period

The Ministry will continue through the Christmas period to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The Ministry’s current reporting of four times weekly of media updates - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - will continue until Wednesday 23 December.

Reporting dates will then be: Sunday 27 December; Tuesday 29 December; Thursday 31 December; Sunday 3 January; Tuesday 5 January; Thursday 7 January and Sunday 10 January.

The Ministry's website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates.

These updates will provide the number of cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

The reporting schedule for the remainder of January will be provided in the New Year.

The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, outside these scheduled reporting dates if required.

At this stage our next media release will be sent at 1pm on Friday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 