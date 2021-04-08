News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

One New Border-related Case;19Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 4 Historical Cases

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There is one new border-related positive COVID-19 case, in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility.

The worker returned a positive swab after being tested on Tuesday.

The person returned high CT valueswhich can mean it is either early on in their infection, nearing the end, or the case is historical. An urgent repeat test is being carried out todayto give health officials a better understanding of this person’s infection.Whole Genome Sequencing will be carried out.

The case lives alone and travels to work with a colleague. The case’s colleague has beeninformed they are a close contact, is self-isolating at home and will be tested today.

Auckland public health officials have this morning carried out scoping interviews with the case to determine any locations of interest but at this stage we understand the case was not at work yesterday and did not visit anyone. If any locations of interest are identified, we will update the Ministry's website and send out push notifications.

Grand Millennium Aucklandmanaged isolation facility 
As previously reported, a cleaner at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.Whole Genome Sequencing resultsfor that caseindicated the person was infected with the B.1.1.7 variant, and was found to be a close match to a returneewho had beenin the facility.

As a result of this earlier case and today’s case, an out-of-cycle Infection Prevention and Control audit of the Grand Millennium facility will be carried out, similar to that previously done at both the Pullman and the Grand Mercure facilities.

COVID-19 case reporting 
Further to the 1 new border-related COVID-19 case from the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility, there are19new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation to report today.

There are also 4 cases which have beenclassifiedas historical. These cases were previously under investigation and have now been confirmed as historical, and therefore counted in today’s tally. Historical cases are deemed not infectious.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is7.

10 previously reported cases have now recovered.The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is95.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,199.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 43 historical cases, out of a total of 383 cases. 
 

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location  
27 Mar England United Arab Emirates Around day 10 / contact of a case Auckland 
1 Apr Egypt United Arab Emirates Around day 5 / contact of a case Auckland 
3 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
5 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
6 Apr Pakistan United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

Historical cases

Arrival date  From  Via  
7 Oct Bangladesh Qatar 
22 Nov Switzerland United Arab Emirates 
5 Dec Turkey Egypt/United Arab Emirates 
19 Dec India United Arab Emirates

These cases were previously under investigation and have now been confirmed as historical, and therefore counted in today’s tally. Historical cases are deemed not infectious.

Testing update

OnWednesday,6,646tests were processed.

In the past 7 days,24,694tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of3,528tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is1,927,613.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer now has2,776,116registered users.

Total poster scans have reached242,421,822and users have created9,058,898manual diary entries.

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday, there have been828,029poster scans.

The newest version of the NZ COVID Tracer app is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Version 4.1.0 includes a number of new features that make the app faster, easier to use and more useful. Information about the new features was provided in yesterday’s media release.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 