News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Naturopathic Medicine Week NZ 2021 – Bringing Communities Together

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 6:24 pm
Press Release: NMHNZ

The Naturopaths & Medical Herbalists of New Zealand (NMHNZ) are proud to bring you the second annual Naturopathic Medicine Week, which will run from September 27 – October 4.

The theme for this year is Naturopaths’ in Community and a variety of events will be on offer, across the country, where people can connect with their local registered naturopaths.

Registered naturopaths will be hosting a range of activities including, workshops, webinars, open days, podcasts, and a dedicated website (www.naturopathicmedicineweek.co.nz) will be updated with health inspiring recipes, articles, and calendar events.

The annual event was created in 2020 by the association to promote naturopathic medicine in New Zealand.

The NMHNZ chairperson, Liz McNamara says “we really want to create an opportunity to share naturopathy with the public, so they can learn how individualised lifestyle, nutritional and herbal medicine can benefit long term health, and help people get to know their local naturopaths”.

“As an association we aim to ensure naturopathy is visible and accessible for all New Zealanders and this is the real purpose behind Naturopathic Medicine Week.”

Naturopaths and Medical Herbalists are the largest naturopathic association in New Zealand and aim to provide the public with qualified and professional members who support the health of New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NMHNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 