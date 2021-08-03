Naturopathic Medicine Week NZ 2021 – Bringing Communities Together

The Naturopaths & Medical Herbalists of New Zealand (NMHNZ) are proud to bring you the second annual Naturopathic Medicine Week, which will run from September 27 – October 4.

The theme for this year is Naturopaths’ in Community and a variety of events will be on offer, across the country, where people can connect with their local registered naturopaths.

Registered naturopaths will be hosting a range of activities including, workshops, webinars, open days, podcasts, and a dedicated website (www.naturopathicmedicineweek.co.nz) will be updated with health inspiring recipes, articles, and calendar events.

The annual event was created in 2020 by the association to promote naturopathic medicine in New Zealand.

The NMHNZ chairperson, Liz McNamara says “we really want to create an opportunity to share naturopathy with the public, so they can learn how individualised lifestyle, nutritional and herbal medicine can benefit long term health, and help people get to know their local naturopaths”.

“As an association we aim to ensure naturopathy is visible and accessible for all New Zealanders and this is the real purpose behind Naturopathic Medicine Week.”

Naturopaths and Medical Herbalists are the largest naturopathic association in New Zealand and aim to provide the public with qualified and professional members who support the health of New Zealanders.

