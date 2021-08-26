News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac seeks feedback on a biosimilar brand of adalimumab

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac seeks feedback on a biosimilar brand of adalimumab being considered for funding

Pharmac is considering awarding principal supply to a biosimilar brand of adalimumab (Amgevita) from 1 February 2022. Consultation on the proposal opens today.

Adalimumab, as Humira, is already funded for a number of gastroenterology, rheumatology, dermatology and ophthalmology conditions.

“Amgevita is currently used in more than 40 countries around the world and is approved by Medsafe as a safe and effective medicine,” says Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams. “As a biosimilar, Amgevita is considered highly similar to the current brand of adalimumab (Humira) that we fund.

“We expect most patients who take adalimumab would be able to change to the Amgevita brand of adalimumab. We are, however, proposing that we fund Amgevita under Principal Supply status,” says Lisa.

This would mean that Amgevita would be the main brand funded, with an allowance for those people who might need to stay on, or return to, Humira if required.

“Prescribers would be able to evaluate whether their patients should continue receiving, or go back to receiving, funded treatment with Humira if they have concerns about how they will transition to Amgevita.”

If Pharmac approves funding for Amgevita, new people starting adalimumab treatment from 1 February 2022 would receive Amgevita. People who have been on adalimumab (Humira) since before 1 February 2022 whose prescribers think they can change would need to move to Amgevita before 31 August 2022.

“We are also seeking feedback on proposed changes to the current funding criteria. We are considering approving people to stay on their treatment for two years, instead of the current six-months, before further assessment and application for a Special Authority renewal would be required,” says Lisa. “We are also considering removing dosing restrictions, allowing clinicians to more freely adjust dose and dose frequency to suit their patients.”

If Amgevita is approved, we believe that more than 700 people would benefit in the first year from these changes in access.

Pharmac’s consultation on adalimumab is open to everyone. Feedback is requested by 22 September 2021.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 