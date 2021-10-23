News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Blenheim Case Update; Initial Locations Of Interest

Saturday, 23 October 2021, 9:04 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has this evening published initial locations of interest, following the confirmed case of COVID-19 in Blenheim reported earlier today.

The case is now isolating locally in dedicated accommodation, with public health oversight.

Public health investigations are ongoing to better determine the case’s movements in, or en route to, Blenheim and any further subsequent locations of interest.

We are asking people – especially those who live in the Blenheim township – to closely monitor the Ministry’s locations of interest webpage, which is being updated regularly.

We are also asking Blenheim residents with COVID-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Testing is available at:
· Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St - Open 9am to 5.30pm on Sunday and Monday
· Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke - Open 10am to 6pm on Sunday and Monday

Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if needed, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

Those in Marlborough, Nelson, and Tasman are also reminded to get vaccinated this weekend if they have not already. Vaccination clinic locations across the region are available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

Meanwhile, investigations into the source of the infection are underway. However, initial case interviews suggest the case is linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.

So far, initial investigations have also identified a small number of close contacts, who have been, or are being, contacted and advised to isolate with tests arranged.

The Ministry is monitoring the situation and will continue to provide further public health advice if, and when, required.

