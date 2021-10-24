News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Te Kahu O Taonui Urge Whānau In Te Taitokerau To Stay Safe, Stay Home And Get Vaccinated

Sunday, 24 October 2021, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Te Kahu o Taonui

As Iwi Chairs, we are deeply concerned with Covid-19 entering Te Taitokerau and as a collective we say the Government must take a highly precautionary approach and move Te Taitokerau immediately to Alert Level 3. We know the Delta variant is highly infectious and has the potential to have a devastating impact for all of us in Northland, particularly for our whānau, hapū, and iwi in the rohe. Our best line of defence is vaccination and the strategies we have continuously maintained since COVID-19 came into Aotearoa.

If the Government does not move Te Taitokerau to Alert Level 3, we encourage our whānau to act as if they are in Level 3 - this includes staying home, getting tested if unwell, mask wearing and social distancing in public, scanning QR codes or keeping record of your movements for contact tracing purposes, and keeping our whānau bubbles small. We ask that whānau continue to take a precautionary approach at tangi and unveilings and any large gatherings planned for the long weekend be postponed. We urge whānau to stay safe, stay home, get vaccinated and if you have symptoms or have been to any of the places of interest – please get tested.

  • For all vaccination and testing sites in Taitokerau go to - https://www.hapai.co.nz/pa-ora
  • For all places of interest in Te Taitokerau keep an eye on -https://bit.ly/MOHcontacttracing
  • To stay connected to all of our Iwi activities and updates go to - https://www.tkot.org.nz/updates/fb-feeds

Ngāti Kurī – Harry Burkhardt

Te Aupōuri – Rhonda Kite

Ngāi Takoto – Wallace Rivers and Kaio Karipa

Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa – Haami Piripi

Te Rūnanga ā Iwi ō Ngāti Kahu – Professor Makere Mutu

Kahukuraariki Trust – Teresa Tepania-Ashton

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa – Mariameno Kapa-Kingi

Te Roroā – Thomas Hohaia

Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngapuhi – Wane Wharerau

Ngāti Hine – Pita Tipene

Ngāti Wai – Aperahama Edwards

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua – Dame Naida Glavish

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Kahu o Taonui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 