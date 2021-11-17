News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Marks Commitment To End Cervical Cancer

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: Cancer Society New Zealand

Wellington, 17 November 2021 – Worldwide we can eliminate a cancer, words that many would have never thought possible. Today, New Zealand marks its commitment to end cervical cancer.

On 17 November last year, the WHO launched the Global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer, with a resolution passed by 194 countries, including New Zealand. Achieving the targets set in this strategy will prevent the deaths of an estimated 5 million women by 2050.

New Zealand will be the first country to mark the first anniversary of this historic movement by illuminating some monuments around the country in the colour teal tonight: Eden Park (Auckland), Kate Sheppard statue (Wellington), Wellington Cable Car, Carter Fountain (Oriental Parade Wellington), Christchurch Airport and Otago Museum (Dunedin).

Approximately 190 New Zealanders per year are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 60 people die from it.

The Ministry of Health and the Cancer Society of New Zealand support the WHO’s global goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030 in Aotearoa with ambitious targets for HPV vaccination, HPV screening, and treatment. HPV vaccination rates in New Zealand are currently around 66%, missing both the WHO target of 90% and the 75% coverage needed for herd immunity.

Jane O’Hallahan, Clinical Director of the Ministry of Health’s National Screening Unit, says almost all cases are preventable though HPV vaccination and cervical screening. “Regular cervical screening allows any changes on the cervix to be detected early before they become cancers. This is available every three years to those with a cervix aged 25-69 years.

“Alongside this, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine protects against the strains of the HPV virus, which can lead to cervical cancer and some other cancers, such as mouth, throat, and anal cancer. We are very fortunate that the HPV vaccination is free in New Zealand for those between 9 and 26 years inclusive and can be accessed through school immunisation programmes, general practice or some local health centres and family planning clinics,” says Dr O’Hallahan.

Cancer Society Chief Executive Lucy Elwood adds: “We were pleased to see that the Government announced on Budget Day it will replace the current cervical test with HPV primary screening tests from July 2023. The new test will be more comfortable, effective and will be needed less often. The change of test will also allow the option of self-testing, which will support better access to screening. In the meantime, it’s really important that people continue to have the usual screening test when they are due.”

“We fully support New Zealand’s commitment to the WHO’s initiative and, incredibly, the end of cervical cancer is within our reach.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cancer Society New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 