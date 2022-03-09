Stroke Awareness 2022: Mahia Te Mahi -Take Action!

March is Stroke Awareness Month and Stroke Central New Zealand is taking their stroke awareness efforts Online this year.

Lee Pownall (Stroke Central, CEO) explains that “This is the third year Stroke Awareness Month has been affected by Covid and our staff and volunteers aren’t able to educate the public on stroke and fundraise within their communities. We still want to educate Aotearoa on stroke because every hour in NZ someone suffers a stroke and every 5 hours someone dies from a stroke. It’s tragic!”

Instead of being out and about in their communities, Stroke Central New Zealand has partnered with Auckland University of Technology and has organised two webinars throughout March that are free for anyone to join.

“We want everyone to join, whether you have been affected by stroke or not. Join the webinars and then take all the information with you and share it with your whanau, friends, and community. You never know, your knowledge might save someone’s life” (Lee Pownall).

The level of knowledge for the Online Webinars is top level. Dr Bloomfield, Director General of Health NZ, needs no introduction. His knowledge of health in New Zealand, combined with Prof. Valery Feigin (Director of Stroke & Neurosciences at AUT) and his knowledge on Stroke will make for an interesting conversation about Stroke Prevention in New Zealand.

Following on from that the Zoom webinar with Dr. Harry McNaughton will be very informative around stroke recovery. His research on Taking Charge After Stroke is going to be very important in the next few years for Stroke in New Zealand and how we work with stroke survivors in recovery.

Both sessions will have elements dedicated to Maori and Pacifica. With an Iwi representative in the first webinar and Dr Harry McNaughton’s research including both Maori and Pacifica elements it will make the webinars very relevant to Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Webinar one: Wednesday 16th March 3-4pm

"Stroke Prevention in Aotearoa, New Zealand -Are we doing enough?" with Doctor Ashley Bloomfield (Ministry of Health) and Professor Valery Feigin (AUT).

Link to livestream: https://vimeo.com/event/189594

Webinar two: Tuesday 22nd March 9-10am

"Take Charge After Stroke" with Doctor Harry McNaughton.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88471185927?pwd=aFlHVWxkc3ZtMVJHR1N5NncwN0lKUT09 Meeting ID: 884 7118 5927

Passcode: stroke

A koha towards Stroke Central NZ’s free stroke services is appreciated and can be donated via their GoFundraise page.

www.gofundraise.co.nz/beneficiary/strokecentral

