Canterbury’s Dr Donna Batchelor Wins NZDA Service Award 2022

Christchurch orthodontist Dr Donna Batchelor was awarded the NZDA Service Award for 2022.

The NZDA Awards took place at the NZDA Conference at Te Pae, Christchurch, last week.

A remarkable 23 of Donna’s patients have, with her encouragement, gone on to become Dentists. And 41 other patients now work as dental technicians, therapists, assistants or hygienists.

Donna has contributed with decades of service to her local NZDA Canterbury Branch as a Committee member, Board Rep, Advisory Council Rep, Ethic Committee member, Vice President, and Branch President.

Donna is the daughter of the first All Black to be diagnosed with neurological damage from sport. She is part of a PhD Research team looking at longitudinal effects of head injuries in school pupils playing contact sport.

Donna has worked with Canterbury Rugby over 31 years - a relationship which has seen over one million dollars of free mouthguards support children playing rugby in this community.

She has delivered over 200 presentations on dentistry to schools, Plunket, sports and community groups.

Donna has deep links to the community in including Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust, Women’s Refuge, New Zealand Cancer Society, Child Cancer Foundation and Ronald McDonald House, KidsCan, Outward Bound, and Southland Charity Hospital.

