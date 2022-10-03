Young Kiwis Facing Vision Loss Say Yes To Hopes And Dreams

There are over 180,000 Kiwis living with vision loss in New Zealand. For the six people who develop vision loss each day in NZ it can feel daunting and lonely.

Losing your vision at any age can be devastating, but for younger people, with a whole future ahead of them, it can be especially tough.

Blind Low Vision Week (10-16 October) is all about helping young people with vision loss say YES to their hopes and dreams.

When young people are born with no vision or experience vision loss, it can be devastating for their education and career prospects. Michael Whittaker was just 29 years old when he learned he was legally blind. He was planning his PhD in English Literature, loved running, and had a highly successful international modelling career. Then he discovered he has RP (Retinitis pigmentosa) a condition he describes as having literal “tunnel vision” where he sees the world through an ever-narrowing opening.

With the onset of blindness, Michael’s sense of possibility and optimism appeared to turn on him, the horizons of his hopes and future shrinking.

Michael’s declining vision wasn’t just hard to accept, it was causing him physical harm. He was adapting to his environment just by trial and error. And in many instances more error!

When Michael finally connected with Blind Low Vision NZ for help, he was surprised to find how much help was available to him.

“It was a huge relief to know that losing my vision wouldn’t mean I’d lose everything else, too. At the time, I was just starting a PhD and my career was beginning to take off. But if I couldn’t see books or documents, how would I keep studying? How would I work?” says Michael.

Blind Low Vision NZ supported Michael with state-of-the-art technology that reads his books and documents out loud to him. BLVNZ has also given him long cane training, so he has the confidence to go out in the world without causing himself harm.

Nearly 60% of people with vision loss in New Zealand are unemployed. To combat this increasing number, Blind Low Vision NZ has developed a dedicated youth programme to allow young people to get the education, technology, and confidence boost they need to live their best lives.

The Employment and Youth Transition programme, focuses on developing a 21st century employment programme which will deliver sustainable employment outcomes for its working age clients and break down the barriers that still exist within the modern workforce for people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

According to Head of Youth and Employment, Sarah Mitchell, who has lived with low vision since birth, young people experiencing vision loss are often scared and uncertain of their future.

“We want to give more young people the confidence to dream big and be audacious with their goals. Access to counselling and mentoring can help them through those terrifying early days,” says Mitchell.

“There are thousands of young people with vision loss in New Zealand who are missing out on the education they deserve as they don’t have the adaptive technology to allow them to thrive and reach their individual potential.”

“We know that many young people miss out on employment opportunities as they don’t have the right technology and tools, in many cases, these are cost prohibitive. Our programme provides adaptive technology, training and other learning experiences and guidance, to give individuals the support they need to start their careers, and live the life they choose,” says Mitchell.

This Blind Low Vision Week, you can help more young people with vision loss, like Michael, to get the confidence, education and training they need to say YES to their hopes and dreams. Donate at blindlowvision.org.nz today.

“A human being is much more than eyesight alone.” – Michael Whittaker

