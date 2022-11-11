News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Study Shows Value Of Vaccination During Pregnancy

Friday, 11 November 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Immunisation Advisory Centre

Vaccination has been found to reduce preterm birth, low birth weight and stillbirth in a New Zealand study just published and promoted by the highly reputable Centre for Disease Control today.

Dr Anna Howe, research expert for Immunisation Advisory Centre has now published research (with others) on adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes associated with acute respiratory illness:

Multi-decade national cohort identifies adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes associated with acute respiratory illness hospitalisations during the influenza season ( see here)

Authors: Jazmin Duque, Anna S. Howe, Eduardo Azziz-Baumgartner, Helen Petousis-Harris

The team reviewed 16 years of data including 822,391 pregnancies between 2003 and 2018. Results show that maternal influenza vaccination was associated with reduced risk of preterm birth (adjusted Hazard Ratio 0.79), low birthweight (aHR 0.87) and fetal death (aHR 0.50).

Dr Anna Howe says, "this provides excellent reassurance for everyone wanting children - vaccination during pregnancy clearly provides protection for both parent and child."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Immunisation Advisory Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 