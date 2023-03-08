Healthier Care With Medtech Evolution Cloud

At Medtech we are focussed on “Healthier Care”. Designing health technology that connects securely and seamlessly with the latest digital applications and services to reduce practice admin, cut general medical practice costs and ultimately - improve patient care.

Designing health technology is not just about building robust software, like our Medtech Evolution patient management system, it’s also about how the technology is delivered and maintained. Cloud is designed for security and interoperability and with the Medtech Evolution Cloud practices join a primary care ecosystem offering a choice of the latest digital applications and services optimised for the secure, seamless delivery of patient care.

“Recent events have highlighted that it can be almost impossible for medical practices to provide continuity of care to their communities in the face of natural disasters and system failures. We want to help our practices into a secure, high-quality environment”.

Geoffrey Sayer, CEO and MD of Medtech Global

Reducing Data Risk

In the last three years cyberattacks on New Zealand health providers have been responsible for exposing the data of over a million patients and healthcare staff. Ransomware attacks have crippled health providers and in one case, patient care was brought to a standstill in an incident described as “catastrophic for patient safety”.

Even with dedicated IT resource and expertise, these large health organisations have fallen victim to attacks and struggled to recover. Recovery would be a far greater challenge for a general practice.

This year Cyclone Gabrielle has caused physical destruction and damage on a scale not seen in a generation. Bringing trauma, tragedy and loss to communities and entire towns. For those practices able to continue providing patient care, it has been a challenge – and will be for some time to come.

Whilst last year's cyberattack on a PHO was described as a “wake up call to the sector”, Cyclone Gabriel serves as reminder that patient data can also be at physical as well as digital risk.

Cloud Technology for Health

Cloud technology provides a world-class standard for health data security, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches. Cloud environments are not device or location dependant so even if your buildings and equipment are damaged or lost, your applications and data are secure and accessible from anywhere so your practice can continue to operate. The Medtech Evolution Cloud is hosted in New Zealand, so you have the added security of knowing your data will not leave the country.

Cloud services are also cost effective. With fixed monthly subscriptions, your practice is always using up-to-date technology, can quickly reduce or increase IT capacity without investing in equipment, or dealing with supply chain issues or waiting for installations.

Your practice can also save on downtime, we will apply Medtech software updates and releases for you. Should your practice grow, merge or change, with Medtech you own your data and can take it with you.

The Medtech Evolution PMS

Medtech Evolution 6.2 was released in February 2023 and offers enhanced functionality, performance, and stability along with a host of integrated features and benefits.

6.2 has been rigorously tested, thanks to participation from our greatest cohort of partner beta sites to date. Over 20 core application features have been improved or added in response to customer improvement suggestions. The financial and accounting modules and workflows have been redesigned to support accepted accounting practices so your practice can track your bottom line and reliably audit your finances.

Supporting the Move Medtech Evolution Cloud

“Data security is at the top of the Medtech priority list. Cyber-attacks and data breaches are becoming more sophisticated and sustained and the scale of recent natural disasters are unprecedented. Whilst these events cannot be avoided, we have the technology and processes to greatly limit the impact and support continuation of care. For the month of March we’re offering all of our practices a helping hand onto Medtech Evolution Cloud”

Geoffrey Sayer, CEO and MD of Medtech Global

Medtech is waiving setup, onboarding, training and implementation fees for all Medtech customers until 31 March 2023. No migration or training fees if you’re moving from Medtech32 to Evolution Cloud, and no onboarding fees if you’re moving from Evolution on premise to Evolution Cloud.

Conditions apply. Visit our webpage to find out more and to apply.

Editorial notes

Medtech has led the market in Practice Management Systems (PMS) for nearly 30 years and today over 85% of general practices in New Zealand use Medtech to deliver high-quality professional services. We are committed to fostering innovation around data sharing and security. It is our vision to create a truly connected primary care ecosystem, built on partnerships, to enable general medical practices, clinicians and innovators to work as one in providing the best care possible for patients.

