Hato Hone St John Launches Light The Way Annual Appeal Via Chemistry

6 June 2024

Hato Hone St John launches

Light The Way Annual Appeal via Chemistry

Hato Hone St John has launched its 2024 fundraising platform 'Light the Way' via integrated indie agency Chemistry.

Centered on the concept of a Station of Light, the appeal invites New Zealanders to support Hato Hone St John for the month of June with a goal of raising $4m to help build 10 new ambulance stations across Aotearoa and refurbish others.

The ambulance stations are a vital home away from home for Hato Hone St John’s ambulance officers, giving them somewhere to rest, restock and recharge so they’re ready to respond to their communities at any given moment.

Chemistry handled the strategy, creative and production across the multi-faceted campaign, which includes an integrated campaign led by a 30-second TVC with additional activity taking place throughout the month, including best-practice peer-to-peer fundraising in digital and social.

To bring the Station of Light concept to life, Chemistry worked with Clockwork Films and Director Patrick Fileti to build a lifesize sculpture of an ambulance station out of light tubes – the scale of which had never been attempted before using this kind of technology.

Chemistry’s Business Partner, Haylee Killip, says: “I’m thrilled to be working with such an iconic and life-saving New Zealand brand. Our strategy combines big idea thinking with best in class fundraising to deliver top results for Hato Hone St John.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Chemistry Executive Creative Director, Susan Young, said “Hato Hone St John expressed a real desire to see a creative idea that would inspire kiwi across the country to dig deep and give towards the ambulance station projects this year. A huge thank you to the amazing group of humans who donated their time and talents to make this happen.”

Clockwork Executive Producer Tim Costar said, “Clockwork with Director Patrick Fileti are so proud to have been involved in this wonderful project, utilising ground-breaking in-camera techniques and over 160 synchronised light tubes in situ. We hope the creativity and striking visuals drive donations to Hato Hone St John for such an important national service for all Kiwis.”

Although Hato Hone St John does receive funding from the government, they need to continue to ensure their ambulance stations are fit for purpose – and they can’t do this without additional support from the public.

Agency Credits

Executive Creative Director – Susan Young

Creative Director – Sarah Chernishov

Creative Director – Matt Watts

Business Partner – Haylee Killip

Senior Business Manager – Tayla Brewer

Agency Producer – Kimberley Warren

Planner – Felix Pryor

Designer – Nicolaas Adams

Production Company Credits

Director - Patrick Fileti

Executive Producer - Tim Costar

Neville Stevenson

Craig Muirhead

Nick Baker

Luke Wheeler

Michael Williams

Crighton Bone

Jonny Yarrell

Craig Tikao

Jono Waldegrave

Pete Richie

Chris Parkinson

Supplier Credits

Clockwork Films

Fat Lighting

Collective Studios

Metrofilm

Transformer Lighting

Pro Services

Craft Services

Film FX

Carwyns Catering

Screen Auckland

Mangere Bridge Boating club

The Radio Company

The Rebel Fleet

Riot Design

Stunt Pixel

Toybox

Franklin Rd

© Scoop Media

