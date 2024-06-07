Hato Hone St John Launches Light The Way Annual Appeal Via Chemistry
6 June 2024
Hato Hone St John launches
Light The Way Annual Appeal via Chemistry
Hato Hone St John has launched its 2024 fundraising platform 'Light the Way' via integrated indie agency Chemistry.
Centered on the concept of a Station of Light, the appeal invites New Zealanders to support Hato Hone St John for the month of June with a goal of raising $4m to help build 10 new ambulance stations across Aotearoa and refurbish others.
The ambulance stations are a vital home away from home for Hato Hone St John’s ambulance officers, giving them somewhere to rest, restock and recharge so they’re ready to respond to their communities at any given moment.
Chemistry handled the strategy, creative and production across the multi-faceted campaign, which includes an integrated campaign led by a 30-second TVC with additional activity taking place throughout the month, including best-practice peer-to-peer fundraising in digital and social.
To bring the Station of Light concept to life, Chemistry worked with Clockwork Films and Director Patrick Fileti to build a lifesize sculpture of an ambulance station out of light tubes – the scale of which had never been attempted before using this kind of technology.
Chemistry’s Business Partner, Haylee Killip, says: “I’m thrilled to be working with such an iconic and life-saving New Zealand brand. Our strategy combines big idea thinking with best in class fundraising to deliver top results for Hato Hone St John.”
Chemistry Executive Creative Director, Susan Young, said “Hato Hone St John expressed a real desire to see a creative idea that would inspire kiwi across the country to dig deep and give towards the ambulance station projects this year. A huge thank you to the amazing group of humans who donated their time and talents to make this happen.”
Clockwork Executive Producer Tim Costar said, “Clockwork with Director Patrick Fileti are so proud to have been involved in this wonderful project, utilising ground-breaking in-camera techniques and over 160 synchronised light tubes in situ. We hope the creativity and striking visuals drive donations to Hato Hone St John for such an important national service for all Kiwis.”
Although Hato Hone St John does receive funding from the government, they need to continue to ensure their ambulance stations are fit for purpose – and they can’t do this without additional support from the public.
Agency Credits
Executive Creative Director – Susan Young
Creative Director – Sarah Chernishov
Creative Director – Matt Watts
Business Partner – Haylee Killip
Senior Business Manager – Tayla Brewer
Agency Producer – Kimberley Warren
Planner – Felix Pryor
Designer – Nicolaas Adams
Production Company Credits
Director - Patrick Fileti
Executive Producer - Tim Costar
Neville Stevenson
Craig Muirhead
Nick Baker
Luke Wheeler
Michael Williams
Crighton Bone
Jonny Yarrell
Craig Tikao
Jono Waldegrave
Pete Richie
Chris Parkinson
Supplier Credits
Clockwork Films
Fat Lighting
Collective Studios
Metrofilm
Transformer Lighting
Pro Services
Craft Services
Film FX
Carwyns Catering
Screen Auckland
Mangere Bridge Boating club
The Radio Company
The Rebel Fleet
Riot Design
Stunt Pixel
Toybox
Franklin Rd