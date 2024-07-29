Tough Times Call For Tougher People: Help Cancer Patients Through Dry July

(Photo/Supplied)

The economic climate in New Zealand is tough, with many Kiwis feeling the pinch of rising living costs. But imagine facing these challenges while also fighting cancer.

Cancer patients say nothing truly prepares you for the battle with cancer or the aftermath once it’s gone. This is where funds raised from Dry July come in; helping cancer patients with non-medical support as they navigate their new normal post-cancer.

As the final week approaches, the Dry July NZ Trust is making an urgent appeal for people to continue their support for cancer patients across New Zealand. People can still donate through until the end of August – and the money raised in Aotearoa will benefit cancer patients in New Zealand through three charity beneficiaries – Look Good Feel Better, Pinc & Steel and Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

Brett Macdonald, Founder of Dry July, emphasises the urgency of the situation: “We are calling on all New Zealanders to dig deep and support people in need this Dry July. Many people have cut back on charitable giving due to the cost of living, mortgage stress, and other pressures”.

“We urge everyone to consider how things would be if they had to add cancer to that list because that’s the reality for thousands of kiwis in our community right now.”

Carey Smith is a prostate cancer survivor who is giving back through Dry July. He is the top individual fundraiser and says, “The doctors do a great job of removing the cancer, but nothing prepares you for the aftermath of surgery. There are certain side effects, body changes, and this is why these foundations are here.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tom Plunkett and his brothers, Will, Ben, and Olly have committed to going dry this July to support their father Tony, who is battling his second round of cancer. Hailing from Rakaia Gorge, Canterbury Plains, two brothers are farmers, and the other two are pilots.

Tom, the Dry July team leader, acknowledges the challenge: “It does involve a bit of sacrifice, but it is nothing compared to what people with cancer are going through.”

Dry July has been the ultimate alcohol-free challenge for more than 10 years, raising funds for tens of thousands of New Zealanders living with cancer. Through the generous efforts of participants, more than 150 projects have been funded, providing comfort and care for those affected by cancer, particularly in rural and regional areas.

Brett Macdonald reiterates, “Even if you do not know someone taking part in Dry July, you can still help this incredibly important cause by making a donation to The Dry July NZ Trust in support of people impacted by cancer when they need it most.”

Support the Carey Smith, the Plunkett Boys and other Dry July participants by donating at Dry July NZ Trust.

© Scoop Media

