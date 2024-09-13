Proposal To Fund Medicines For Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer And Respiratory Conditions

Pharmac – Te Pātaka Whaioranga is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund four new medicines for cancer and respiratory conditions.

Consultation opened today on proposed funding for:

osimertinib (branded as Tagrisso) for a type of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer: as a first treatment option after diagnosis (first-line treatment), and for people who have received other treatments previously (second-line treatment).

trastuzumab deruxtecan (branded as Enhertu) for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

palivizumab (branded as Synagis) for preventing RSV in infants and young children at high risk of infection

triple inhaler (branded as Breztri Aerosphere) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

If approved, Pharmac estimates that in the first year of funding about 300 people would benefit from the funding of osimertinib and trastuzumab deruxtecan. In the same period, about 800 people are expected to benefit from the funding of palivizumab and over 5,000 people would start on the new triple inhaler.

These medicines would be funded from 1 January 2025.

“Having access to these medicines would make a meaningful difference to the health of people with these conditions,” says Pharmac’s Director of Pharmaceuticals, Geraldine MacGibbon.

The consultation closes on Monday 7 October. Pharmac will then analyse the feedback received and finalise its funding proposal before making a decision.

Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, Ah-Leen Rayner says the availability of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) is going to be life-changing for our women.

"Our country’s top breast cancer specialists declared trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) to be one of the top three priorities for unfunded drugs in New Zealand and the clinical trials for it have generated a level of excitement not seen in breast cancer since the emergence of trastuzumab (Herceptin) 20 years ago."

Chair of the Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition, Libby Burgess says that if trastuzumab deruxtecan is funded, women with advanced HER2+ breast cancer will remain stable and live significantly longer than they do on current treatments.

“This will give people more time with their families, allow them to continue contributing to their communities and working in their jobs. This is nothing short of outstanding! We’re absolutely delighted to see this announcement from Pharmac as it will truly benefit those with advanced HER2+ breast cancer if this medicine is funded.”

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and to widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

