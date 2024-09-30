Harley-davidson Assembles Riders For Breast Cancer Awareness At 2024 Pink Ribbon Ride

Pink Ribbon Ride (2023) / Supplied

Auckland, New Zealand, September 2024 – Harley-Davidson has put out the call to all of Auckland’s riders to grab their motorcycles, dress up in pink (including their bikes), and hit the road to raise funds for breast cancer services in this year’s Pink Ribbon Ride.

Taking place on the 13th of October, the Pink Ribbon Ride & Harley-Davidson proudly support the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ), which offers dedicated breast cancer nursing services, emotional counselling, and financial assistance to individuals and families impacted by breast cancer.

The Women’s’ International Motorcycle Association (WIMA) established the Pink Ribbon Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2004 and has since raised more than $130,000 for the charity. As with every year, Harley-Davidson encourages everyone across Auckland to participate and do their bit for the charity.

Harley-Davidson Managing Director ANZ Nigel Keough said: “The annual Pink Ribbon Ride is an event that is deeply important to all of us. By bringing together our riders for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s our hope that we can play a small part in the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s monumental effort to support those affected by breast cancer.”

Pink Ribbon Ride Coordinator Julie Swift adds: “As the Coordinator for the 21st Pink Ribbon Ride, I’m thrilled to invite the motorcycling community to come together again as we not only raise funds for BCFNZ but also promote awareness of breast cancer. The spectacle of the bikes and riders travels on the Police approved route with a green light wave (no red traffic lights) to Eden Park is a sight to see and we invite the public to join us and be a part of this amazing event.”

Riding alongside the fleet of pink motorcycles will be Auckland H.O.G. Chapter member, Diona Lipsham, the face of the Pink Ribbon Ride. “I’m incredibly excited to once again be the face of the Pink Ribbon Ride, a role I took on in 2023, and I’m so proud to be part of this amazing event as we raise money for such an important organisation,” she said.

The 2024 Pink Ribbon Ride will kick off at 10:30 am from the Auckland Netball Center Car Park at 7 Allison Ferguson Drive, St Johns, where upwards of 300 riders and their motorcycles will be dressed head to toe in countless pink garments. Begin arriving from 9 am for the chance to meet friends and fellow riders before setting off. The pink-adorned fleet of riders will then flow through Auckland Central via Tamaki Drive before concluding at Eden Park Stadium, where there’ll be a sausage sizzle, raffles, and prizes for best-dressed man, woman, and bike. BCFNZ Ambassador Jackie Clark will host this year’s informal post-ride ceremony at Eden Park.

Find the event details below and register for the Pink Ribbon Ride, here: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/aucklands-21st-pink-ribbon-ride-13-oct-24-register-here-or-venue-tickets-984566503917?aff=oddtdtcreator

