Are You Really Ready To Give That Puppy A Furr-Ever Home?

Potential dog owners should think twice before getting a puppy to make sure they can financially provide for the animal, and ensure it is safe, well-socialised, trained, and mentally stimulated.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) strongly advocates for people having animals in loving homes, saying pet ownership is an enriching and rewarding experience, but it is a decision that should be never rushed. The comments follow the release of Auckland Council’s latest Animal Management Annual Report, which outlines a rise in dog-related incidents between 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

The report found welfare-related complaints increased by 80 per cent; there was a 14 per cent increase in dog attacks on people; a 19 per cent increase in attacks on other animals; a 19 per cent increase in the number of high-risk dogs; and a 19 per cent increase in roaming complaints.

NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Companion Animal) Sally Cory said the rising figures could be an indication of dog owners experiencing increased financial hardship but the issues also came down to responsible dog ownership. "Having a pet comes with great responsibility, and is never a decision to be taken lightly," she said. "People need to weigh up whether they can financially support the animal throughout its life. This involves providing preventative healthcare, such as regular check-ups and vaccinations, ensuring de-sexing is carried out at a recommended time, and that early socialisation and training is prioritised. Dogs require not only a financial investment but an investment in time to ensure that they behave appropriately for their families and wider communities."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The report showed animal management staff responded to 37,558 requests during the year, up 13 per cent; fewer people were registering their dogs; and the number of roaming or uncontrolled dogs continued to increase. Sadly, the rate of impounded dogs claimed by their owners sat at just 43 per cent. Animal shelter staff have also noticed increased numbers of impounded dogs presenting with challenging behaviour and failing to pass behavioural temperament tests. This determines if the dog is suitable for rehoming.

NZVA Companion Animal Veterinarians (CAV) President Becky Murphy said potential dog owners must also give considerable thought to the type of dog they choose and make sure it fits in with their lifestyle and expectations. "We must not forget that dogs have natural behaviours, for example chasing, guarding, and hunting, and humans often try to make them fit into moulds that suit our lives," she said. "This can result in normal, innate dog behaviours being perceived as behavioural issues. Owners need to make sure they do adequate research into dog breeds before selection, and provide their dog with a safe, mentally stimulating, and enriching home environment to ensure they are happy, healthy, and under effective control at all times."

Sally adds that it is important dogs are de-sexed (if owners are not intending to breed from them), registered, and microchipped, and young children are always supervised around them.

Under New Zealand law, dog owners must comply with minimum standards for animal care and management set out in the New Zealand Animal Welfare (Dogs), Code of Welfare 2010, as well as the requirements of their local city or district council.

NZVA's Dog Ownership Guidelines

Before getting a dog, consider how much time they will take, what they will cost, how big they will get, and if they fit into your lifestyle and living environment.

Adequate quantities of nutritious food, clean water, and appropriate shelter should be provided for the dog over its lifespan.

Regular health checkups and appropriate exercise should be provided.

The dog should be registered and microchipped.

Dogs not intended for breeding should be de-sexed.

Emergency action planning and alternate care arrangements should be made, should unforeseen circumstances arise.

Dogs should be well socialised early, walked on a lead, and waste should not be left in public spaces.

Read the full Animal Management Annual Report 2023-2024

© Scoop Media

