Merck Welcomes Funded Access To Cancer Treatment Erbitux® (Cetuximab)

10 October

From 1 November, a targeted cancer treatment will join the country’s Pharmaceutical Scheme for eligible New Zealanders diagnosed with a specific type of advanced bowel cancer.

Globally recognised as a first-line standard of care, the public funding of ERBITUX®(cetuximab)[1] marks an important development for people living with left-sided RAS wild-type and BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

ERBITUX® is provided by science and technology company, Merck Healthcare, which has worked hard to achieve funded access for New Zealand patients, where it knows there is high unmet clinical need.

Managing Director of Merck Healthcare Australia and New Zealand, Josie Downey, says Merck welcomes the announcement of funded access for New Zealanders.

“We’re grateful for the relentless support of the clinician and patient community and are humbled to be able to make a meaningful difference to the lives of more people – both those living with mCRC and all the people that wrap care around them.

“Merck has a strong heritage in oncology and our focus is bringing more medicines to patients with high unmet medical needs to improve and prolong lives. We believe those living with cancer deserve more — more ways to treat their cancer, more quality in their lives and more time,” she says.

Auckland-based Medical Oncologist, Ben Lawrence (MBChB, MSc, FRACP), believes today’s funding announcement is a positive step forward for cancer treatment in New Zealand.

“People with this subset of bowel cancer have been hoping for today’s news. Those already self-funding this targeted treatment will also be highly relieved” he said.

“Access to this treatment for people with this very specific type of advanced bowel cancer will give them more time. This is a step forward for this country to improve patient outcomes,” he added.

A positive thing is that we test a specific biomarker to identify which patients can benefit from the targeted therapy – by doing a gene test on a small sample of the cancer. This approach is an important part of modern cancer care – it picks the people who can benefit from the drug, and saves people who cannot benefit from the drug receiving it unnecessarily”, he said

“We are working hard in Health NZ to make the space and time to deliver this new therapy as quickly as possible - it may take a few weeks to roll out to all patients who may benefit, and we know how urgent it is for our patients to get quick access to this this important medicine”, he added.

Merck acknowledges that the news of ERBITUX® being publicly funded will be welcome in particular for the many who have waited so long.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to support funded access for New Zealand patients and acknowledge and thank the patient and clinician community, who have done so much to advocate for funded access over many years, we share their relief that ERBITUX® will soon be available to those that can benefit from it,” adds Josie Downey.

Metastatic colorectal cancer is a specific cancer of the colon or large intestine and rectum that has spread to other parts of the body. ERBITUX® can be used to treat mCRC patients that have a protein on their cell surface called epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), with or without chemotherapy. Administered via infusion, the advanced medicine is designed to selectively target cancer cells and stunt the mechanisms that encourage their growth.

As of the latest available data, there are approximately 3,515 new cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed annually in New Zealand, making it the second most common cancer in the country. Those number of patients who are known to have the specific left-sided RAS wild-type mCRC that ERBITUX ® targets, is estimated to be around 380 people[2].

People are encouraged to speak with their oncologist to get more information and discuss whether this treatment is right for them.

Chair of Bowel Cancer New Zealand Stefan Corbett welcomed the announcement. “Too many New Zealanders lose their lives to bowel cancer every year. We welcome the introduction of this targeted therapy suitable for some patients with advanced and late-stage disease, providing precious additional time with loved ones.”

Additional Information about ERBITUX® (cetuximab)

ERBITUX® contains cetuximab (rmc) 5 mg/mL as a solution for infusion.

ERBITUX® is a Prescription Medicine used for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon or large intestine and rectum that has spread to other parts of the body) with the wild-type (normal) RAS gene. It can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy.

ERBITUX® is also used to treat locally advanced head and neck cancer, in combination with radiation therapy. It can also be used to treat head and neck cancer that has reoccurred or spread to other parts of the body in combination with certain types of chemotherapy.

ERBITUX® has risks and benefits. Ask your doctor if ERBITUX® is right for you. Use strictly as directed. If symptoms continue or you have side effects, see your doctor, pharmacist or health professional. For more information, the Consumer Medicine Information is available from https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/Consumers/CMI/e/erbitux.pdf or Merck Healthcare Pty Ltd, telephone 0800 426 252.

ERBITUX® is fully funded for locally advanced squamous cell cancer of the head and neck under Special Authority Criteria, please refer to www.pharmac.health.nz. Normal doctor’s charges apply.

ERBITUX® is not funded for RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer, or recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell cancer of the head or neck. A pharmacy charge and normal doctor’s visit fees apply.

Distributed in New Zealand by Healthcare Logistics, 58 Richard Pearse Drive, Airport Oaks, Auckland 2022. ErbituxÒ is a trademark of ImClone LLC, used under license by Merck KGaA and its affiliates. Merck Healthcare Pty Ltd, Suite 1, Level 1, Building B, 11 Talavera Rd, Macquarie Park NSW 2113 Australia. NZ-ERB-00023. TAPS NP21752. October 2024.

