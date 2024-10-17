Pharmac Seeking Bids From Suppliers For COVID-19 Vaccines

Pharmac is seeking bids from pharmaceutical suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re looking at our approach to the funding, eligibility, and procurement of these vaccines to align with other vaccines that we fund and so we can continue keeping New Zealanders well,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive, Sarah Fitt.

Pharmac’s Request for Proposal (RFP) allows multiple pharmaceutical suppliers to submit proposals for their vaccines. It also asks them to consider two sets of eligibility criteria to access the vaccine – one that covers the current eligibility criteria, and another that considers possible changes to eligibility.

“We’ve had advice from the clinical and technical experts on our Immunisation Advisory Committee who have recommended eligibility criteria for additional doses (boosters) prioritise people who are most at risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, or death from COVID-19,” says Fitt.

“The RFP doesn’t signal any decision by Pharmac to change the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccines, but it is something we want suppliers to consider in their proposals.

“The results of the procurement process could mean that we have the same or different suppliers for the COVID-19 vaccines available in New Zealand. It could mean that Pharmac decides to keep the existing eligibility criteria or that we need to make changes. It’s very early in the process so we can’t say what will come from the RFP. We will consult the public if we plan to change the eligibility criteria or the brand of funded vaccine.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The RFP opened on Thursday 17 October and will close on Thursday 21 November. Proposals would then be evaluated, with input from clinical experts, Health New Zealand, Medsafe, and consumer representation. Pharmac would then use that information alongside its Factors for Consideration to choose preferred suppliers. There is no change to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines during this process.

© Scoop Media