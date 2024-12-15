Ed Gamble New Zealand Tour 2025

Following his extended and biggest UK and Ireland stand-up tour to date, which included five consecutive nights at London’s iconic Hackney Empire plus a sold-out performance at the London Palladium, award-winning comedian, co-host of chart topping Off Menu podcast, judge on Great British Menu, Taskmaster champion, and host of Taskmaster the Podcast, and The Traitors: Uncloaked, Ed Gamble is bringing his latest show Hot Diggity Dog to New Zealand in May. This will be Ed’s second tour down under, following the sell-out success of his Electric tour in April 2023. The 2025 Hot Diggity Dog tour kicks off on 3rd May in Christchurch.

Ed Gamble has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you. There will be all your classic Gamble ranting, raving and spluttering but he’s doing fine mentally. Promise.

Ed said, “I’m delighted to once again be packing all my underwear into my little satchel and making the journey to Australia and New Zealand. Last time I was over, a woman was late to the show because a chicken pecked her in the eye. That will be hard to top, but we’ll do our best.”

Ed has seen a very busy period having brought his multi award winning Off Menu podcast with co-host James Acaster to the live stage, as well as his first book Glutton: The Multi-Course Life of a Very Greedy Boy being released last autumn. He also hosted BBC2’s The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast. Crowned the series nine champion of the award-winning TV show Taskmaster (Dave/Channel 4), Ed was featured on the second Champions of Champions episode in 2022 and is the current host of the Taskmaster Podcast. He has been a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer and appeared in over 30 episodes of the hit satirical panel show Mock the Week between 2015 to 2021, making him one of the most frequent regulars on the show. He is also a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu and co-hosts his Sunday morning show on Radio X with Matthew Crosby.

Ed additionally served as one of six rotating guest-hosts for Pointless (BBC One) – alongside Alexander Armstrong. Other stand-up appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), The Royal Variety Performance The Russell Howard Hour Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and Conan (TBS). His numerous guest appearances include QI, Would I Lie To You, Hypothetical (Dave), The Apprentice: You’re Fired, I’ll Get This, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Warrior (Dave), Insert Name Here and Roast Battle UK. Ed first came to prominence playing Georgie Carlton in two series of Almost Royal and co-wrote series 3 and 4 of Greg Davies’ sitcom Man Down as well as appearing in two episodes. On the stage, his previous stand-up tour, Electric, was given an Autumn extension after his twice-extended 2019 show, Blizzard, and his 2019 Amazon Prime special, Blood Sugar.

