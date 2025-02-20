New Guide Launched To Help Navigate Medicinal Cannabis And Workplace Safety

A new guide launched today will help employers and their workers better understand and manage medicinal cannabis and workplace safety concerns.

Sarah Helm, Executive Director of NZ Drug Foundation Te Puna Whakaiti Pāmamae Kai Whakapiri, says the guide was developed in response to regular requests for advice from employers and employees.

“New Zealand’s prescription medicinal cannabis scheme is less than five years old, and it’s clear that many employers are still trying to work out how medicinal cannabis fits into their workplace policies, especially when it comes to safety-sensitive roles,” she says.

“At the same time, many employees are wary of disclosing a medicinal cannabis prescription for fear of additional scrutiny or even dismissal.”

“While medicinal cannabis is not unique in its ability to cause impairment, its change in status from an illicit drug to one that can be legally prescribed has challenged traditional workplace alcohol and substance use policies. Some products prescribed do not contain psychoactive ingredients like THC, so a nuanced approach is needed.”

In response, the Foundation has partnered with Construction Health and Safety New Zealand (CHASNZ), Dentons and Māori and Pasifika Trades Training to develop Medicinal cannabis: A guide for employers and employees.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

CHASNZ Chief Executive Chris Alderson says that it is important to strike the right balance between managing impairment, recognising the role of treatments such as medicinal cannabis, and treating the workforce with respect and fairness.

“For higher risk work, there is a need to ensure that employers and employees have a consistent approach to recognising impairment, for any reason, and responding in a rational, practical way,” he says.

“To date there has not been much clarity around approach. The intention of this guide is to provide a basis for businesses to confidently address the legal presence of medicinal cannabis without stigmatisation or increasing the risk of harm occurring.”

The guide provides an overview of medicinal cannabis and why it’s prescribed, sets out employers’ and employees’ rights and responsibilities, and suggests practical changes to workplace policies and procedures to manage disclosure of medicinal cannabis use and workplace impairment.

It includes expert input from the Drug Foundation, CHASNZ, law firm Dentons, Māori and Pasifika Trades Training, Rothbury Insurance, and Dr Graham Gulbransen, Fellow of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Alderson says that the Drug Foundation and CHASNZ both advocate for approaches that focus on detection of impairment rather than simply relying on detection of specific drugs.

“Medicines, alcohol and other drugs, fatigue, injuries, and stress can all impact workplace safety,” he says.

“We think the best practice in New Zealand safety-sensitive workplaces will be in detecting impairment regardless of the cause. Emerging technologies, including mobile apps, are showing promise in this area, and can work in tandem with drug testing where needed.”

Medicinal cannabis: A guide for employers and employees is being launched at a free CHASNZ webinar at midday on 20 February and will be available afterwards on the NZ Drug Foundation website.

You can register for the webinar on the CHASNZ website.

© Scoop Media

