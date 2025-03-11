Bright Minds, Bright Futures: The Child & Adolescent Mental Health Conference Returns To The Gold Coast

The largest gathering of professionals in the Child & Adolescent Mental Health sector in Australia is set to take place on the Gold Coast from March 24th – 26th, 2025.

Hosted by the Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association (ANZMHA), the conference will bring together over 400 mental health professionals, educators, policymakers, and advocates to discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities in supporting young people's mental health and wellbeing.

The 2025 conference theme, Bright Minds, Bright Futures: Enhancing Child and Adolescent Wellbeing, reflects the ongoing commitment to reshaping the future of youth mental health through collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based approaches.

The topics forming this year’s program include:

Embracing Neurodiversity: Understanding and supporting the mental health of neurodivergent young people

Trauma: Understanding and Addressing the Impact

Navigating the Digital Age: Social Media, Technology, and Mental Health Outcomes

Family Matters: Family Dynamics and Mental Health Outcomes

The First 2000 Days: Foundations of Early Childhood Mental Health

School-Based Interventions

In fact, the dynamic program sees over forty presentations running concurrently in three conference rooms across three days. Some of the program keynote presenters include:

Dr Michelle Sweet , Senior Research Officer, Lead Trainer, Menzies School of Health Research

, Senior Research Officer, Lead Trainer, Menzies School of Health Research Professor Daryl Higgins , Director – Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University

, Director – Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University Professor Nicholas Procter , University of South Australia

, University of South Australia Professor Kerry Gibson , School of Psychology, The University of Auckland

, School of Psychology, The University of Auckland MX Emily Unity , Lived Experience Lead

, Lived Experience Lead Dr Brendon Hyndman , Adjunct Associate Professor of Education (Health And Physical Education), Charles Sturt University

, Adjunct Associate Professor of Education (Health And Physical Education), Charles Sturt University Associate Professor Campbell Paul , Consultant Infant, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Royal Children’s Hospital and Royal Women’s Hospital Melbourne, MCRI and the University of Melbourne

, Consultant Infant, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Royal Children’s Hospital and Royal Women’s Hospital Melbourne, MCRI and the University of Melbourne Dr Krista Fisher , Young Men's Health Research Fellow, Movember

, Young Men's Health Research Fellow, Movember Dr Christiane Kehoe, Research Manager and Program Specialist, Tuning in to Kids

Across three days, attendees will have access to dynamic presentations, workshops, and panel discussions, offering insights into the latest research, best practices, and emerging trends in child and adolescent mental health.

ANZMHA CEO, Sam Stewart, emphasises the importance of continued collaboration in addressing youth mental health challenges:

“As we navigate an ever-changing landscape, it’s crucial that we come together to share knowledge, strengthen networks, and empower those working with young people. The 2025 conference provides a platform to drive real, impactful change in how we support child and adolescent wellbeing.”

The 2025 Child & Adolescent Mental Health Conference will take place at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa from March 24th – 26th, providing a space for sector leaders, practitioners, and lived experience voices to connect and shape the future of youth mental health care.

To find out more about the conference and to view the full program, visit: 2025 Child & Adolescent Mental Health Conference - https://anzmh.asn.au/camhc

