DFAT And PMA Partner For Vanuatu Earthquake Recovery Support Program

Photo/Supplied

Under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) funded Vanuatu Earthquake Recovery Support initiative, the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group has been selected to implement a range of targeted interventions aimed at fostering long-term resilience and improving community wellbeing. This initiative will focus on extensive community outreach and psychoeducation activities, ensuring that individuals and families not only understand the importance of mental health but also have access to culturally appropriate coping strategies.

"The emotional and psychological toll of disasters is often just as profound as the physical damage," says PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen ONZM.

"In the wake of such devastation, people not only need physical aid – they need emotional support, reassurance, and a pathway to healing. Through this initiative, we are committed to ensuring that communities in Vanuatu have the knowledge, resources, and culturally relevant support they need to rebuild their lives with strength and resilience.

"Our approach prioritises working alongside local leaders, healthcare providers, and frontline responders, ensuring that mental health services are embedded within the community, remain sustainable beyond the immediate response, and are tailored to the unique needs of Pacific people."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Through the Vanuatu Earthquake Recovery Support initiative, PMA will implement a range of interventions aimed at strengthening mental health services and fostering long-term community resilience. This includes raising awareness through targeted outreach and education, enhancing access to mental health support, and equipping local responders with essential skills to provide effective care.

Efforts will strengthen psychosocial support, assess service gaps, and ensure a coordinated mental health recovery. By learning from past responses and collaborating with local stakeholders, PMA aims to create sustainable strategies that address immediate needs and build Vanuatu’s resilience.

© Scoop Media

