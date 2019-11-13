Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Euthanasia vote signals key referendum issues

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 8:52 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Hon Maggie Barry and Simon O'Connor

13 November 2019

Euthanasia vote signals key referendum issues

Many MPs are tonight expressing disappointing at the result of tonight’s vote passing the End of Life Choice Bill but already looking ahead to next year’s referendum.

“We stand with those who are most vulnerable in our society and who feel even more vulnerable tonight. This law has compromised their care,” Simon O’Connor says. “Many have told us of the discrimination they face every day, and that this bill just makes things even worse.”

The Bill passed by 69 votes to 51, and means all New Zealanders will have a say by way of referendum at next year’s General Election.

“This is not the end by any means, but now the start of a much wider discussion and debate.”

O’Connor says the bill signals a profound change to medical care in New Zealand. “It’s notable that the majority of doctors, nurses and those caring for the sick have warned this Parliament not to ‘go there’. There has never been an option for a doctor to kill their patient, but this bill enables that.”

Hon Maggie Barry wants to thank the thousands of New Zealanders who have engaged with the bill through public submission and debate, and in the energy they have brought to raise awareness of the many fatal flaws in the bill. Many of those issues were highlighted in compelling fashion in tonight’s debate in Parliament.

“We want to thank the thousands of kiwis who spoke for more care in society, and not death.

“The most liberal Parliament in New Zealand’s history has voted through this dangerous and permissive bill. Now the only hope of stopping euthanasia being legalised is through a referendum at the election.”

Hon Barry says there needs to be an urgent emphasis on access to palliative care wherever and whenever it’s needed, and to resource it properly with a suitably trained workforce to deliver the best quality end of life care.

The MPs also thank the Care Alliance, Euthanasia Free New Zealand, Hospice NZ and other organisations and ordinary New Zealanders that have been vocal in their opposition to the bill.

The MPs have expressed confidence that fellow Kiwis will recoil from the End of Life Choice Act when they have an opportunity to vote at next year’s referendum. This process in Parliament has proven that the more that is known about the law, the less support it receives. Public polling has already indicated that education about the End of Life Choice Bill is much needed, with common misconceptions about what the law already provides.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 