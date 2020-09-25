Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Better Health Care For West Coasters As Te Nikau Hospital Officially Opened

Friday, 25 September 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern 

Prime Minister

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister of Health

The Government has delivered a new hospital for Greymouth and is starting work on a much needed new health centre in Westport, ensuring local communities will benefit from better access to high quality integrated health services.

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare officially open Te Nikau Hospital and Health Centre in Greymouth and turn the first sod at the Buller Health Centre site in Westport.

“We want all New Zealanders to enjoy better health and wellbeing. Improving our hospitals and other health infrastructure is an important part of this,” says Jacinda Ardern.

“We’re committed to tackling this long term challenge - the Government has invested a record $3.5 billion to improve our health facilities. The Coast has benefited from some of this investment and we’ve provided additional funding to finish Te Nikau.

“I know West Coasters waited a long time, however, hospitals are challenging and complex builds. It is fantastic people are now benefiting from this state-of-the-art facility which has been operating smoothly since it accepted its first patients in July.

“The $121.9 million facility was purpose built for the environment on the Coast and the design is future proofed to support new models of care and integrated services.

“I want to acknowledge all those involved in the project, from the design team, the West Coast DHB, to all the contractors working with Fletcher Construction, the Ministry of Health and the West Coast Partnership Group,” said Jacinda Ardern.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare says Te Nikau Hospital and Health Centre will benefit patients, whānau, visitors and staff for many years to come.

“The 8,500 sqm facility has 56 inpatients beds, a 24/7 emergency department (ED), critical care unit, acute and planned medical and surgical services, maternity care, radiology, lab services, paediatrics, outpatients and a pharmacy,” says Peeni Henare.

“The health centre supports more integrated primary and secondary services and a new triage reception ensures people are seen as soon as possible by the right team, whether it’s general practice or the ED.

“There are state of the art facilities in radiology and ED while the critical care unit has larger patient bays and a negative pressure room for respiratory care.

“In maternity, specialised birthing suites have a more home-like environment. There are also fit for purpose spaces for assessment, treatment and rehabilitation, including four transitional care units,” said Peeni Henare.

The Prime Minister also visited the new Buller Health Centre site to see the progress being made and to turn the first sod.

“This new 12-bed facility will house a range of services including general practice, patient rooms, maternity, palliative care and 24/7 urgent care,” says Jacinda Ardern.

“I want to acknowledge the significant role the local community played in advocating for changes to the design. The Government took the feedback on board, announcing in November 2018, a new $20 million facility with a larger footprint.

“This modern fit for purpose facility will make a real difference. People in Westport will have access to improved high quality care.”

Peeni Henare says the Government approved up to $1 million in additional funding in July to enable demolition works and asbestos removal to start. Construction, which will take about 18 months, is due to begin February 2021.

“This new facility will also include the DHB’s community services, Māori health service and mental health service. Clinical services will be supported by radiology and laboratory services on the same site.

“The co-location of teams will foster a collaborative approach which will provide improved care and a better patient experience,” said Peeni Henare.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 