Northland PGF Funding An Election Rort

“Less than two weeks out from the election, NZ First and Labour are using a slush fund of taxpayers’ money to try to buy votes,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Provincial Growth Fund has been a failure. It hasn’t created the jobs that Shane Jones promised. The money has to come from somewhere, and New Zealanders are smart enough to work out it’s from their taxes

“Now Shane Jones is going to announce $100 million of spending, which will include funding for the electorate that he’s standing in. While Mr Jones might think it will buy him votes, New Zealanders can see right through it.

“Jacinda Ardern has let NZ First run wild. She should have picked up the phone and told Jones this this isn’t happening so close to an election. But because the money is being spent on Marae, Labour is quite happy to let it go ahead so they can secure the Māori seats.

“Every dollar Jones spends is a dollar that could have been spent by the households, workers and businesses that earned it. We are not in a position to just throw around $100 million.

“Labour, helped by New Zealand First and the Greens, has borrowed $140 billion. That’s $28,000 for each and every New Zealander. It’s the average credit card debt five times over.

“New Zealanders can see this isn’t sustainable and don’t want mountains of debt piled on future generations.

“Our Debt Destroyer has started an honest conversation with Kiwis about the sensible steps politicians can take to reduce the debt.

“Only a vote for ACT will keep the other parties honest and only ACT has a fully costed plan to get back to surplus and start repaying the debt now.”

Our Debt Destroyer can be found here

